US C-arms Market to Reach $1146.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Product Demand will Create Several Opportunities for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The U.S.“C-arms market” size is projected to reach USD 1146.1 million by the end of 2027. Technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large-scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “U.S. C-arms Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed C-arms, Mobile C-arms (Full Size c-arms, Mini C-arms), By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 814 millionand will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

C-arms are equipment that are used as intensifiers for scanned images. The product is used to enhance the overall image that is obtained through an x-ray and possess radiographic abilities that cater to several applications in the healthcare industry. The rise of the healthcare industry in the United States will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in this region. The presence of several large scale vendors in the United States will provide impetus to the growth of the overall market. Additionally, technological advancements and the integration of advanced concepts have been pivotal to the growth of the US C-arms market in recent years.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the United States. As a result, the market has shaped up as a highly competitive space. Driven by the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on product innovations as a way to establishing a strong presence in the market.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of a new C-arm with advanced features. The company introduced ‘Elite C-arm,’ a product flat panel motorized product. The company unveiled the product at the Arab Health 2020. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

