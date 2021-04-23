Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Highlights By Type And End Users, Phenomenal Growth By Top Players Till 2026

The rising number of internet-enabled smartphones around the world is creating growth opportunities for the global electrical bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market says, Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment“ Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product (Electronic Bill Presentment, Electronic Bill Payment, Electronic Bill Posting), By Application (Billers, Consumers, Bill Consolidator, Banks & Financial Institutions), By Channel(Application Programming Interface (API), Mobile, Web, Email, IVR, POS, Kiosk), By End Use Industries(BFSI, Insurance, Healthcare) And Geography Forecast Till 2027.” The growing mobile internet networks is contributing positively to the global electronic bill and payment services industry.
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-bill-presentment-and-payment-market-100498
Segmentation
1. By Product
- Electronic Bill Presentment
- Electronic Bill Payment
- Electronic Bill Posting
2. By Application
- Billers
- Consumers
- Bill Consolidator
- Banks & Financial Institutions
3. By Channel
- Application Programming Interface (API)
- Mobile
- Web
- IVR
- POS
- Kiosk
4. By End Use Industries
- BFSI
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Others
5. By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electronic-bill-presentment-and-payment-market-100498
Top Players Overview:
- Visa
- PayPal
- Mastercard
- Fiserv
- Bottomline Technologies
- Discover Financial Services
- ACI Worldwide
- CyberSource
- Cypher Systems Group (CSG)
- jBilling
- Pagero
- Communications Data Group (CDG)
Consumer Preference for Online Payment Will Benefit Market
Rising adoption of credit and debit cards is one of primary reasons enabling the electronic bill & payment services market growth. Financial institutions and banks are playing a vital role in transforming the payment method system while providing debit cards to all account holders. Electronic bill presentment is also known as e-invoicing, e-billing, and others. The rising number of users using digital payment method is having an outstanding effect on the market.
Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electronic-bill-presentment-and-payment-market-100498
Key Market Driver –
- Increased adoption of credit and debit cards
- Growing need to improve customer experience & reduce bill delivery cost
Key Market Restraint –
- Lack of technical awareness and stringent government regulations
Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electronic-bill-presentment-and-payment-market-100498
Major Table of Content For Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- The Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Latin America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Information & Technology” Industry)
View Related Reports:
Rugged Tablet Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast, Fortune Business Insights
Print Equipment Market – By Supply Demand Scenario, Application, By Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2027, Fortune Business Insights
Digital Production Printer Market Latest Trends, Industry Size, Major Segments and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027, Fortune Business Insights
Welding Electrodes Market Share, Industry Size, Leading Companies Outlook, Upcoming Challenges and Opportunities till 2027, Fortune Business Insights
Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2027, Fortune Business Insights
Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Latest Industry Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Suppliers and Demand Projections by 2027, Fortune Business Insights
Industrial Robots Market By Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players, Revenue and Industry Expansion Forecast Report, Fortune Business Insights
Construction Equipment Market Latest Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies and Latest Industry Share by 2027, Fortune Business Insights
About Us
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]https://hindaily.com/