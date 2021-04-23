Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Highlights By Type And End Users, Phenomenal Growth By Top Players Till 2026

The rising number of internet-enabled smartphones around the world is creating growth opportunities for the global electrical bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market says, Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment“ Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product (Electronic Bill Presentment, Electronic Bill Payment, Electronic Bill Posting), By Application (Billers, Consumers, Bill Consolidator, Banks & Financial Institutions), By Channel(Application Programming Interface (API), Mobile, Web, Email, IVR, POS, Kiosk), By End Use Industries(BFSI, Insurance, Healthcare) And Geography Forecast Till 2027.” The growing mobile internet networks is contributing positively to the global electronic bill and payment services industry.

Segmentation

1. By Product

Electronic Bill Presentment

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

2. By Application

Billers

Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks & Financial Institutions

3. By Channel

Application Programming Interface (API)

Mobile

Web

Email

IVR

POS

Kiosk

4. By End Use Industries

BFSI

Insurance

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

5. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Top Players Overview:

Visa

PayPal

Mastercard

Fiserv

Bottomline Technologies

Discover Financial Services

ACI Worldwide

CyberSource

Cypher Systems Group (CSG)

jBilling

Pagero

Communications Data Group (CDG)

Consumer Preference for Online Payment Will Benefit Market

Rising adoption of credit and debit cards is one of primary reasons enabling the electronic bill & payment services market growth. Financial institutions and banks are playing a vital role in transforming the payment method system while providing debit cards to all account holders. Electronic bill presentment is also known as e-invoicing, e-billing, and others. The rising number of users using digital payment method is having an outstanding effect on the market.

Key Market Driver –

Increased adoption of credit and debit cards

Growing need to improve customer experience & reduce bill delivery cost

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of technical awareness and stringent government regulations

Major Table of Content For Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

