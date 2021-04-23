Gesture Recognition Market Size and Detailed Analysis Focusing On Key Players | Fortune Business Insights

Gestures such as waving hand in a particular pattern to help launch and operate certain applications without physically touching them, are predicted to transform the way of living and working says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Gesture Recognition“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Touch-based & Touchless), By Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2027”. Hand gesture and fingerprint authentication market was estimated to value at over USD 1,400 Mn in 2018 according to technology magazine org.

Top Players

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Eyesight Technologies Ltd

Fibaro Group SA

GestureTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Leap Motion Incorporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Pyreos Limited

Sony Corporation

Thalmic Labs Inc.

Recent Technological Advancements to Have An Enormous Impact On The Global Market

Rising use in industrial automation, self-driven automobiles, and smart home automation is likely to drive the global gesture recognition market. The identification of physical movements, motion or gestures of humans is recognized by gesture recognition. Gestures such as waving hands, feet, head, blinking eyes, and others in a particular way, that will launch/unlock and assist in operating specific application without even touching them.

The basic aim of gesture recognition is a combination of computer analytics and language technology. Gesture recognition focuses on identifying human gestures via scientific and mathematical algorithms. Gestures help to manage mixed reality environments, complex robotics systems, smart home appliances, and medical equipment in operating rooms.

Key Market Driver – Growing market of accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, innovations in the field of bioelectronics and nanotechnology, rising of the gaming industry, growing market of 3D sensors

Key Market Restraint – Difficulty in maintaining stable measurement conditions for sensors

Segmentation

1. By Technology

Touch-based Multi-Touch System Motion Gesture

Touchless Capacitive/Electric Field Infrared Array Ultrasonic Technology 2D Camera-Based Technology 3D Vision Technologies



2. By Industry Vertical

Agriculture

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Energy and Utilities

Research

Others

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

