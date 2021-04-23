Gesture Recognition Market Size and Detailed Analysis Focusing On Key Players | Fortune Business Insights

Gestures such as waving hand in a particular pattern to help launch and operate certain applications without physically touching them, are predicted to transform the way of living and working says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Gesture Recognition“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Touch-based & Touchless), By Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2027”. Hand gesture and fingerprint authentication market was estimated to value at over USD 1,400 Mn in 2018 according to technology magazine org.
Top Players
- Elliptic Laboratories A/S
- Eyesight Technologies Ltd
- Fibaro Group SA
- GestureTek Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Jabil Inc.
- Leap Motion Incorporation
- Microchip Technology Incorporated
- Apple Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Pyreos Limited
- Sony Corporation
- Thalmic Labs Inc.
Recent Technological Advancements to Have An Enormous Impact On The Global Market
Rising use in industrial automation, self-driven automobiles, and smart home automation is likely to drive the global gesture recognition market. The identification of physical movements, motion or gestures of humans is recognized by gesture recognition. Gestures such as waving hands, feet, head, blinking eyes, and others in a particular way, that will launch/unlock and assist in operating specific application without even touching them.
The basic aim of gesture recognition is a combination of computer analytics and language technology. Gesture recognition focuses on identifying human gestures via scientific and mathematical algorithms. Gestures help to manage mixed reality environments, complex robotics systems, smart home appliances, and medical equipment in operating rooms.
Key Market Driver – Growing market of accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, innovations in the field of bioelectronics and nanotechnology, rising of the gaming industry, growing market of 3D sensors
Key Market Restraint – Difficulty in maintaining stable measurement conditions for sensors
Segmentation
1. By Technology
- Touch-based
- Multi-Touch System
- Motion Gesture
- Touchless
- Capacitive/Electric Field
- Infrared Array
- Ultrasonic Technology
- 2D Camera-Based Technology
- 3D Vision Technologies
2. By Industry Vertical
- Agriculture
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Energy and Utilities
- Research
- Others
3. By Geography
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
