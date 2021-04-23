Electric Motor Market 2021 Insights on Industry Share, Revenue and Key Players

The global “Electric Motor Industry” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Electric Motor Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

“The global electric motor market size stood at USD 107.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 167.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period”

Report Highlights:

A comprehensive overview of the Biogas Market

Significant factors boosting, restricting, challenging and providing an opportunity to the market

Key insights and major industry developments

Significant players functioning in the Biogas Market

Major strategies adopted by players such as the launch of new products for better revenue generation, company collaborations, and others

Other market trends

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/100752

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Electric Motor Market:

Hitachi Ltd

Ametek Inc

ABB

WEG Industries

Siemens

Nidec Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

YASA Ltd.

Johnson Electric

Denso Corporation

Bosch Group

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric Co.

Allied Motion Technologies

Regal Beloit Corporation

“Asia Pacific Market to Exhibit High Growth Potential on Account Expanding Electric Vehicle Market in China”

Geographically, the global electric motors market is dominated by North America on account of the ongoing augmentation of an electric vehicle by Tesla. This, accompanied by the rising exploration of hydrocarbon production, will help the market in North America emerge dominant and probably continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. In addition, the rising production of durable goods such as household appliances, heating and cooling equipment, electronic equipment, and machinery augmenting the growth of the electric motor market in the region.

The electric motor market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth potential in the market. This is attributable to the expansion of the electric vehicle market in China. In addition to this, the rising consumer demand and government support will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, India is also planning to launch electric vehicles in the forecast period under huge projects on public mobility. This will help Asia Pacific electric motor market revenue income to rise in the coming years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Electric Motor Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Electric Motor Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Electric Motor Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Electric Motor Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Electric Motor Market demand?

For More Specific Information, Ask for customization at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/100752

Regional Analysis for Electric Motor Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Electric Motor Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100752

Major Table of Contents for Electric Motor Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Electric Motor Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2020 to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

Electric Motor Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast (2020-2027) | Fortune Business Insights

Energy as a Service Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

Aviation Fuel Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

District Heating Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading Companies Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245