Feed Preservatives Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2027

The global”Feed Preservatives Market”is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Feed Preservatives Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Feed Flavors, Feed Sweeteners), By Animal Type (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:
- Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;
- Detailed assessment of the market segments;
- 360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;
- Projections of future prospects of the market; and
- In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.
Market Drivers and Trends:
- Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Feed Preservatives Market growth.
- Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Feed Preservatives Market trends.
- Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Feed Preservatives Market potential in the forthcoming years.
Major Segments includes:
By Type
- Acidifiers
- Antioxidants
- Mold Inhibitors
- Anti-caking Agent
By Livestock
- Poultry
- Ruminants
- Aquaculture
- Swine
- Others
By Geography
Competitive Landscape:
Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Some of the key players covered in the Feed Preservatives Market report include
- Cargill Incorporated,
- Biomin Holding GmbH,
- Perstorp Holding AB,
- Kemin Industries, Inc.,
- Pestell Minerals and Ingredients Inc.,
- Novus International, Inc.,
- Nutreco NV,
- Impextraco NV,
- Eastman Chemical Company Nutriad International NV, and Others.
Regional Dynamics:
This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Major Table of Content for Feed Preservatives Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- North America Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Europe Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Asia Pacific Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Middle East and Africa Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Latin America Feed Preservatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
