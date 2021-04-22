Alopecia Treatment Market to Rise at 5.2% CAGR till 2027; Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Merck & Co., Inc. to Focus on Varied Product Offerings: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “alopecia treatment market” size is estimated to reach USD 13.45 Billion by 2027 on account of the increasing number of hair loss cases in people irrespective of gender and age. Alopecia areata is a medical condition that results in hair loss in patches for both males and females. The immune system of the body attacks the hair follicles and ultimately results in loss of hair on the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, and face.

According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Topical, Injectable, Oral), By Gender Type (Male, Female), By Age Group (Below 18 years, 18 – 34 Years, 35 – 49 Years, Above 50 Years), By End User (Hospitals and Physician Offices, Dermatology Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value stood at USD 8.89 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers

Massive Investments on Clinicals will Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for the alopecia treatment of market growth. These include increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, binge eating habits, cigarette consumption, and others that ultimately weaken the immune system. In addition to this, there is heavy investment in hair transplantation systems, and this will also add impetus to the market in the forecast period.

On the flip side, factors such as the side effects associated with this treatment procedure such as ejaculation disorders, impotency, enlargement or tenderness of breasts, and testicular pain may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing investments in research and clinical trials are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

List of Alopecia Treatment Market Manufacturers include:

Follicum AB

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Fagron

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Other Players

