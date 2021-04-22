Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook 2021, Global Demand, Key Drivers, Restraints and Future Prospects till 2027

The global lithium ion battery recycling market is set to gain momentum from the rising introduction of strict government norms for treating vital materials in the battery chemistry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the lithium ion battery recycling market size was USD 1.31 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 11.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.2% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Growth Backed by Stoppage of Cross-border Trade

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed various operations in a wide range of industries. Government bodies are introducing new rules, such as lockdown and social distancing policies to curb transmission. Halt of cross-border trade activities would negatively impact the supply chain network. We are offering in-depth insights into the lithium-ion battery recycling industry to help our clients better understand the current scenario.

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market research report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the lithium ion battery recycling market size.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources to Boost Growth

People nowadays are rapidly shifting towards clean power sources as they offer efficient input to various applications. Companies worldwide have surged the installation of multiple batteries for numerous electric vehicles and energy storage. This is expected to bolster the replacement of long-standing batteries with low out efficiency generating wastes. Total, for instance, announced its plan to construct a battery-based energy storage project in France in March 2020. Such initiatives are likely to accelerate the lithium ion battery recycling market growth in the upcoming years. However, the construction of new recycling facilities involves high investments, which, in turn, may hamper the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling services.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the market size,capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2019 to 2024.

The Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market . It highlights the latest products and innovations in the market and discusses its impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2020-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

A list of all the renowned providers operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market:

SNAM (France)

Umicore (Belgium)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lithion Recycling Inc. (Canada)

BATREC INDUSTRIE AG (Switzerland)

American Zinc Recycling Corp (U.S.)

Fortum (Finland)

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Neometals Ltd (Australia)

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH (Germany)

AkkuSer (Finland)

San Lan Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Duesenfeld (Germany)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Redux GmbH (Germany)

uRecycle Group (Finland)

Retriev Technologies Inc. (Canada)

