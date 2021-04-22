Gasification Market Outlook 2021, Global Demand, Key Drivers, Restraints and Future Prospects till 2027

The global gasification market size is expected to reach USD 901.51 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The rising need for clean energy across the globe will subsequently aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Gasification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemical, Liquid Fuel, Power, and Gaseous Fuel), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 479.13 billion in 2019.

Get sample copy at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/103487

List of Key Players for Gasification Market

Air Liquide (France)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

ANDRITZ (Austria)

Thyssenkrupp ag (Germany)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.)

EQTEC plc (Ireland)

Air Products (U.S.)

SEDIN ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED (China)

The coronavirus emergency has created a hassle and distraught for industries and across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the gasification market incorporates:

Extensive study of this market

Intuitive data about future developments

Leading market drivers

Through analysis of dominant regions

Insights into the competitive landscape

Coronavirus impact on the global market

Click Here to Get information – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gasification-market-103487

Major Segments for Gasification Market

By Feedstock

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Biomass/Waste

By Application

Chemical

Liquid Fuel

Power

Gaseous Fuel

By Region

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Market Driver:

Coal Industry to Offer Impetus to Market

The growing demand for coal has led to the expansion of the coal industry. The rising utilization of coal in the power generation sector is expected to spur lucrative opportunities for the market. According to the BP Statistical Review, 2019, coal production output rose at a rate of 4.3% y-o-y in 2018, the fastest in the last five years. The growing coal mining activities in the developing nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Additionally, the development of coal-based power plants in European countries will have a tremendous impact on the market. Nonetheless, the countless benefits of gasification will further enhance the scope of the market during the forecast period.

Delay in Biofuel Production to Limit Market During Pandemic

The constraint on transportation and production will directly affect the growth of the Gasification Market. The low production rate will thus curb the supply of trillions of cubic meters of gas, billions of barrels of oil and millions of tons of coal from the global energy system. The lockdown and have narrowed the biofuels extraction activities, which in turn, will hamper the Gasification Market. The delay in gasification projects around the globe will further diminish market development during the coronavirus pandemic.

Have Queries? Speak to Our Analyst at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/103487

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Gasification Market

Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Gasification Market Analysis (USD Billion) (GW), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1 Key Findings / Summary

6.2 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Biomass/Waste

6.3 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Chemical

Liquid Fuel

Power

Gaseous Fuel

6.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Regional Analysis

Inflated Energy Demand to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing energy demand from various countries. The inclination towards clean energy sources is expected to contribute heavily to the growth of the Gasification Market. The presence of coal reserves in China, India, and Japan are expected to enable speedy expansion for the market. According to the BP Statistical Review 2019, coal production in the Asia Pacific stood at 2,853.1 million tons of oil equivalent in 2019. The growing coal consumption will subsequently promote the growth of the market. North America and Europe are expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in Europe is attributed to well-established biomass gasification plants with a capacity of more than 15,000 MW.

Key Development :

March 2020: EQTEC PLC, a major bioscience energy company based in the United Kingdom announced that it has signed a contract for the engineering design and installation of the first advanced gasification plant in Greece.

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103487

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the Gasification Market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest Gasification Market share?

Other Exclusive Reports:

Heat Sinks market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Agriculture Waste to Energy Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Residential Battery Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Petroleum Jelly Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245