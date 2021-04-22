Bioenergy Market Outlook 2021, Global Demand, Key Drivers, Restraints and Future Prospects till 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global bioenergy market size is projected to reach USD 642.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries.

As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 116.00 billion in 2019. The report also contains the following:

Piecemeal study of all Bioenergy Market segments and their performance;

Actionable research into the upcoming market opportunities;

Critical insights into the factors driving and restraining the market growth; and

Detailed examination of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.

List of Key Players for Bioenergy Market

Enexor Energy (U.S.)

Lignetics (U.S.)

Green Plains Inc. (U.S.)

Enviva (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

POET (U.S.)

Drax Group (U.S.)

Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

MVV Energie AG (Germany)

Ameresco, Inc. (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)

Market Driver

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.

Major Segments for Bioenergy Market

By Type

Solid Biomass

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

Others

By Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Wood and woody Biomass

Solid Waste

Others

By Application

Power Generation

Heat Generation

Transportation

Others

By Region Bioenergy Market

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Nigeria, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Regional Insights

Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Booming economies of Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, who are also two of the largest emitters in the world, are taking decisive policy measures to curb emissions. In developed economies such as Japan, use of wood as biofuel is rising, increasing bio energy consumption in the region. These factors enabled Asia Pacific to create a market for bio energy with a size of USD 96.76 billion in 2019.

Countries in the European Union (EU) are actively adopting bio-energy as these energy sources are expected to speed up the EU’s shift towards renewables in the coming decade. North America, being one of the largest producers of liquid biofuels, is steadily fastening its hold on the bioenergy market share backed by significant increases in ethanol production in the US.

Competitive Landscape

Widening Geographic Presence of Companies to Characterize Market Competition

With strengthening global commitment towards bio-based energy, key players in this market are exploring new avenues to expand their regional and global presence. Companies are also taking advantage of incentives offered governments for renewable energy projects to consolidate their position in the Bioenergy Market.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy.

Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy. February 2020: San Francisco-based Brightmark expanded its dairy biogas project in Western New York under its “Yellowjacket” project. Partnering with six farms, the company will extract methane from dairy manure every day and produce renewable natural gas.

