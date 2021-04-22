Electrolyzer Market Outlook 2021, Global Demand, Key Drivers, Restraints and Future Prospects till 2027

The global electrolyzer market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 467.39 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing focus on power generation in the APAC region. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Electrolyzer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer and PEM Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics & Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV, Power to Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 321.65 million in 2019.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources to Attract Investments amid COVID-19

The pandemic may have either halted or postponed several industrial projects leading to major disruption in the supply chains. However, the growing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to attract significant investments that will bode well for the Electrolyzer Market growth in the forthcoming years.

What does the Report Include?

The Electrolyzer Market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Electric Vehicles to Propel Growth

Due to advancement in technology and the growing demand for clean energy sources in the automotive industry, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that are powered by hydrogen are being developed by companies. These EVs are more efficient and do not produce tailpipe emissions. Moreover, they have the ability to achieve longer distance than conventional fuel cell electric vehicles due to their densely packed energy storage. Therefore, the increasing demand for such vehicles is likely to boost the adoption of electrolyzers globally. In addition to this, increasing investment in the APAC region to generate power through renewable sources is expected to contribute to the global electrolyzer market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in November 2020, China commenced work for the construction of a hydrogen plant in the city of Wuhan with an investment of about USD 290 million to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy in the country.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electrolyzer Market. It highlights the latest products and innovations in the market and discusses its impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2020-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major Electrolyzer Market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Electrolyzer Market size,capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2019 to 2024.

The Electrolyzer Market growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Electrolyzer Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

Erredue SpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXi HuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)

Quick Buy – Electrolyzer Market:

