LED Video Wall Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

LEDs are the most reliable and efficient video walls and are gaining immense popularity owing to their ability to delivering seamless and high-quality images. Visual displays have come a long way and in the retail space, video walls are largely used at feature displays. The rising technological advancements in creating video walls via LED is expected to drive the global LED video wall market between 2018 and 2026. These video walls are highly reliable, offer high brightness levels, and high-quality visuals. The demand for “LED video wall” controller is likely to increase in educational institutions, banking and financial institution (BFSI), media and advertisement, transportation, and sports, thereby increasing the LED video wall market size. Now, LED displays integrated with micro LED technology can offer better energy efficiency, contrast, and response times, which is likely to drive the LED video wall market growth.

Samsung’s Launch of The Wall Luxury to offer a Seamless Entertainment Experience

As per the report, some of the major players operating in the global LED video wall market include:

Toshiba Corporation

Electronic Displays, Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd

Planar Systems

ViewSonic

Panasonic Corporation

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

LG Electronics

Daktronics Inc.

Barco NV

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd

Increasing Improvements in Infrastructural Activities to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

From a geographical standpoint, the LED video wall market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for LED video wall across stadiums, clubs, grounds, and public places. The demand is increasing especially in places with high resolution and better visual effects. Another factor driving the market is increasing implementation of advertising technologies in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rising developments in infrastructural activities, especially in developing countries are propelling growth in the market.

The market in North America is expected to register considerable growth owing to the rising investments in advertising. This, in turn, is fuelling demand for LED video walls. As per the report, North America is expected to hold a considerable part of the global LED video wall market share.

Segmentation

1. By Service Type

Installation

Repairing/Maintenance

Rental

2. By Deployment

Outdoor

Indoor

3. By End Use

Educational Institution

Transportation & Logistics

Banking & Financial Institution

Media & Advertising

Sports & Entertainment

Retail

Auditorium

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “LED Video Wall Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service Type (Installation, Repairing/Maintenance, Rental), By Deployment (Outdoor, Indoor), By End-Use (Educational Institution, Transportation & Logistics, Banking & Financial Institution, Media & Advertising, Sports & Entertainment, Retail, Auditorium, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report consists of a detailed overview of the market and reviewing market drivers, opportunities, market dynamics, threats, and competitive landscape. The report offers information on different segments along with their growth rate and size.

Several companies are putting efforts to develop innovative products and stay ahead of the competition. This, as a result, will impact the LED video wall market revenue. Some of the recent industry developments are mentioned below:

March 2020: ViewSonic partnered with an industry leader in delivering video wall technology called Hiperwall to offer cutting-edge display solutions to businesses.

April 2020: Daktronics partnered with Dimensional Innovations or DI to expand its product portfolio. The company aims to offer LED video displays to the University of Connecticut. Both the companies have developed three LED video displays and will be mounted at different locations on the campus.

June 2020: Samsung announced the launch of a micro-LED screen called The Wall Luxury at InfoComm in Florida. The screen can be customized to any size and offers an unrivalled picture quality.

