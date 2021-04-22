Dental Prosthetics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% by 2026; Increasing Advancement in 3D Technologies to Promote Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global “dental prosthetics market” size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the surge in the cosmetic industry will bolster healthy growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2018.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Competitive Landscape :

Acquisition of Henry ScheininCliniclands to Back Growth

Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement.

“Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model. We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses. We expect to achieve meaningful operating synergies and category expansion while expediting the delivery of products to Scandinavian dental customers.”

In addition, the increasing advancement in technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies for teeth customization will enable speedy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the rising use of mini dental implants due to their benefits such as non-invasive nature and low cost will spur demand for dental prosthetics in the forthcoming years.

Quick Buy Dental Prosthetics Market

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-prosthetics-market-102677

Related Reports

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Growth Analysis

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Revenue

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Manufacturers

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Drivers

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Research Methodology

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Future Growth

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Devlopment Strategy

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Stastistic

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Industry

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Overview

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segments

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Competitive Landscape1

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Demand

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Key Players

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Business Opportunities

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Analysis

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Growth

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Trends

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Share

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size

Urinary Drainage Bags Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs