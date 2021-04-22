Allergic Conjunctivitis Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 5.4%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market” is projected to gain significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about availability of these drugs. As per a Fortune Business Insights report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Disease Type (Mild, and Severe), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the value of this market was USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 3.05 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Owing to Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Among all regions, North America emerged dominant owing to the strong prevalence of this conjunctivitis in the region, coupled with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. In 2019, this region earned USD1.20 billion owing to the presence of major vendors and the availability of supportive reimbursement policies.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Bedford, S.)

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Eton Pharmaceutical (Deer Park, U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Awareness about Availability of Drugs to Augment Growth

The increasing patient pool for allergic conjunctivitis stands as a key factor propelling the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth. The increasing development of new treatment options, and massive investments on clinical trials will also boost the market. This coupled with the rise in air pollution levels in cities, and weather changes may further intensify the level of itchiness and accordingly worsen the condition, thereby boosting the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, most of the time this illness is ignored by patients and therefore they do not opt for medical assistance. Therefore, the lack of awareness and ignorance of people towards the treatment of this conjunctivitis may hamper the market in the coming years.

Despite this, the presence of strong patient population and the rising awareness about the availability of various therapeutic drugs are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, and Alcon Hold Significant Shares Owing to Strong Portfolio

The nature of the global allergic conjunctivitis market is perfectly competitive in nature owing to the presence of small, medium, and large players. Currently, companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Allergan are currently holding the major shares. This is attributable to the strong product portfolio. The other players are focusing on getting product approvals and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.

Global Allergic conjunctivitis market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Others

By Disease type

Mild

Severe

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Drug Class By Disease Type By Distribution Channel By Country



Table of Content:

1 Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Overview

1.1 Allergic Conjunctivitis Product Overview

1.2 Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Allergic Conjunctivitis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Allergic Conjunctivitis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Allergic Conjunctivitis as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

2.8 Key Company Allergic Conjunctivitis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

4.1 Allergic Conjunctivitis Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

4.5.2 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Allergic Conjunctivitis by Application

5 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Allergic Conjunctivitis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

