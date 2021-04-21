Transplantation Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% by 2028; Rising Incidence of Cancer and Kidney Failure to Fuel Demand for Transplantations: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “transplantation market” size is expected to reach USD 14.67 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding organ donations coupled with government initiatives can have an excellent impact on the global market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Transplantation Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 5.47 billion in 2020.

The Hospital Segment to Hold a Significant Share

Based on product type, the market is classified into tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions. The tissue segment is expected to account for the largest due to the advent of new, improved outcomes, including Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, DeNovo NT Graft, DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane.

Based on application, the market is divided into organ transplant and tissue transplant. The tissue transplant segment is expected to account for the highest transplantation market share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, transplantation centers, and others. The hospital segment is expected to hold the lion’s share due to the more significant number of transplants in these facilities.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

