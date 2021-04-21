: Sharps Containers Market Will Witness A CAGR of 4.2%: Acquisitions of Daniels Healthcare Group by MAUSER Will Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing need for effective waste management is a key factor driving the global “sharps containers market”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sharps Containers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Multipurpose Containers, Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers), By Waste Generators (Hospitals, Other Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), By Usage (Reusable Containers, and Single Use Containers), By Waste Type (Sharps Waste, Infectious Waste, Non-infectious Waste, and Pharmaceutical Waste), By Size (1–2 Gallons, 2–4 Gallons, 4–8 Gallons and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The global sharps containers market was valued at USD 449.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 624.1 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.As per the report, the rising awareness regarding hazardous waste is expected to aid the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, every year, 16 million injections are used worldwide but lack proper disposal of the same. Additionally, out of the total medical waste generated, 85% consists of general, non-hazardous waste and 15% of hazardous waste. This generated waste contains harmful microorganisms that pose a threat to the environment as well as to the healthcare professionals.

Rising Government Initiatives Regarding Medical Waste Management Will Enable Growth

The rising need for effective medical waste management is expected to boost the global sharps containers market revenue during the forecast period. The increasing government efforts in implementing guidelines for effective disposal of medical waste will stimulate the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) along with other regulatory bodies in the countries worldwide, have set standard guidelines for disposal and management of biomedical waste. It has become a mandate for all the pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to comply with the set of guidelines given by the governing bodies.

