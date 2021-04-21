Media Monitoring Tools Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2027

The global media monitoring tools market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of novel social listening platforms, namely, Keyhole, Awario, and Agorapulse. These help companies to boost their brand awareness. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software/Platform, Services), By Type (Print Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Online Media Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Small and Large Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Experience & PR Management, Real-Time Analytics, Content Management, Digital Marketing & Sales Management, Others), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 2.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.51 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Being an Increasingly Trending Topic to Accelerate Growth in 2020

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled organizations to deploy the work-from-home policy. It has therefore opened multiple growth opportunities for various media monitoring tools market providers. Twitter, for instance, declared the #coronavirus is considered to be one of the most popular hashtags of 2020. It has become a trending topic on almost every social media platform. We are delivering highly authentic reports to help you evaluate the right areas for regaining business confidence.

A list of all the prominent media monitoring tools market providers operating in the market:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Brand24 (Florida, United States)

Buffer (California, United States)

Hootsuite (Vancouver, Canada)

Cision Ltd. (Illinois, United States)

SentiOne (Pomorskie, Poland)

Sysomos Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

Factiva (Dow Jones & Company) (New York, United States)

Meltwater (California, United States)

Sprout Social (Illinois, United States)

Zoho Corporation (Tamil Nadu, India)

Onclusive, Inc. (California, United States)

Canva (Sydney, Australia)

Critical Mention, Inc. (New York, United States)

Talkwalker (Luxembourg)

NUVI (Utah, United States)

com, Inc. (California, United States)

Khoros, LLC (Texas, United States)

Buzzlogix (Texas, United States)

Mentionlytics (London)

LexisNexis (New York, United States)

Amagi Corporation (New York, United States)

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Novel SaaS-based Monitoring Platforms to Spur Demand

The rising adoption of state-of-the-art SaaS-based monitoring platforms or cloud-based media monitoring tools market, such as LexisNexis, Meltwater, and Cision Communications Cloud is set to bolster these tools market growth in the near future. In addition to this, the rising necessity of organizations to enhance productivity and performance will augment the demand for these tools. However, integrating these tools into the existing systems is an expensive process. This factor may hinder growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Unique Features to Cater to Rising Consumer Demand

The market for media monitoring tools market houses a large number of companies. They are mainly conducting research activities to integrate novel technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud in their products. Some of the others are introducing innovative features in their pre-existing tools. Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2020 : CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool owned by Facebook, unveiled a new search feature to help students and journalists track relevant information on the evolution of web trends. A user can search any term to access all the relevant data.

: CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool owned by Facebook, unveiled a new search feature to help students and journalists track relevant information on the evolution of web trends. A user can search any term to access all the relevant data. January 2020: Talkwalker introduced a data visualization tool named Conversation Clusters to help consumer insight analysts, PR professionals, and marketers to instantly visualize, understand, and uncover the context around any topic.

