Email Marketing Software Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Email Marketing Software Market Share, Size and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Players of Email Marketing Software Market:

AWeber Communications.

Benchmark Internet Group

Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

Constant Contact, Inc.

ConvertKit LLC.

Jivox Corporation

Deluxe Corporation

GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

HubSpot, Inc.

iContact Marketing Corp.

Infusion Software, Inc.

j2 Global, Inc.

Mad Mimi

Mailchimp

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

com, inc.

Sendinblue

Segmentation of Email Marketing Software Market:

By Channel

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Customers (B2C)

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Email Lead Generation

Sales Reporting

Customer Management

Template Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others (Web Forms, Event-Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, etc.)

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Travel and Transportation

Information Technology Enabled Service

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, etc.)

By Region

North America (The U.S., and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business to business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional email including welcome series email, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by Email Marketing Software Market automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Development :

November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing

