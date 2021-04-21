Salt Market Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2027, Fortune Business Insights

The growing demand for Chlor-alkali chemicals is expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Salt Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rock salt, Salt in brine, Solar salt, Vacuum pan salt), By Source (Brine, Salt mines), By Application (Chemical processing, De-icing, Water treatment, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Flavoring agent, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The rising need for salt applied in the chemical manufacturing industry is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries in distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the salt market emphasizes:

Comprehensive study of the market

Vital insights into the segments

Far-reaching information about regions

Valuable data about prominent players

Latest developments in the market

Market Driver :

Expansion of Solvay’s Manufacturing Plant to Incite Business Development

The increasing focus of companies towards increasing the production capacity of soda ash is expected to spur lucrative business opportunities for the market. For instance, in September 2019, Solvay, a Belgian chemical company founded in 1863 announced that it will expand its manufacturing capacity for soda ash by 600-kilo tonnes, to fulfill long-term global market progress in various implementations and raise its capacity for sodium bicarbonate by 200-kilo tonnes, resolving global demands for flue gas initiatives to improve air quality. The ongoing expansion projects by major companies can have a tremendous impact on the global market. Besides, the prospering manufacturing industry is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market.

However, several regulations relating to mining activities are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Prospering End-use Industries to Boost Development in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rapid developments in emerging economies such as India and China. The growing solar salt production is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the region. The improving chemical and food processing businesses in China can contribute effectively to the growth of the market in the region. North America is expected to observe rapid growth during the forecast period owing to sustainable production in the region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to the advancements in chemical, food engineering, and other manufacturing operations. However, the market in Latin America is expected to experience unsteady growth owing to the political turmoil and economic instability in the region.

The Report lists the Key Companies in the Salt Market:

Akzo Nobel

Cargil

Compass Minerals

INEOS

K+S

Solvay

China National Salt Industry

CIECH GROUP

Atisale

LEMAR

