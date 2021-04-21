Membrane Bioreactor Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2026

The global membrane bioreactor market size is projected to expand at a healthy pace in the foreseeable future owing to the urgent need to efficiently manage and treat wastewater around the globe, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), By System Configuration (Submerged, External), By Application (Municipal Waste-water Treatment, Industrial Waste-water Treatment) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to UN Water, approximately 80% of the wastewater generated worldwide flows back into water bodies and ecosystems without being treated or reused. As a result, nearly 1.8 billion around the world consume water polluted with contaminants such as faeces and synthetic chemicals, which puts these people at risk of developing deadly diseases such as cholera and typhoid. Membrane bioreactors (MBR) are widely used to treat wastewater, involving microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes that are integrated with a biological process. Thus, these materials provide an optimal solution to wastewater treatment and as countries look to improve access to clean water, the demand for MBR is likely to spike in the near future.

The coronavirus pandemic has created widespread turmoil, uncertainty, anxiety, and apprehensions in the global economy. Governments are taking multiple efforts to wade their countries out of this crisis, while the private sector is exploring alternatives to navigate through these challenging times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are taking constant efforts to provide you with comprehensive market intelligence and aid your business to emerge successfully from this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

Market Driver

Wastewater Reuse Initiatives Undertaken by Large Cities to Brighten Market Prospects

Several cities around the world have initiated innovative wastewater treatment programs that are focused on reusing wasted water for different purposes. For example, Aqaba, the only coastal city in the water-starved country of Jordan, currently treats 90% of its wastewater under its ‘Zero Discharge’ policy and has been making heavy investments in wastewater management solutions over the past many years. Similarly, in China, the capital city Beijing has been extensively utilizing membrane bioreactor technology under its Integrated Wastewater Program, which aims at building efficiencies and infrastructures for water recycling and sewage treatment. Another prominent example is the Indian city of Chennai, which has been able to meet 15% of the city’s water demand through recycled water under its ‘Zero Water Discharge in Chennai’ program. These initiatives augur well for the membrane bioreactor market growth as these materials are essential in filtering and decontaminating polluted water and making it viable for various uses.

Regional Insights

Rapid Industrialization to Generate Numerous Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players owing to the speedy expansion of industries in the region. In addition, rising investments in municipal wastewater technologies, along with rapid urbanization, will stand the market in good stead in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, India has been implementing large-scale housing projects under its “Housing For All by 2022”, which is anticipated to surge the need for efficient water treatment technologies, thus benefiting the market.

North America is set to dominate the membrane bioreactor market share in the near future on account of strong presence of advanced manufacturing facilities across core industries such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies to Focus on Expanding Production Capacity

In a bid to capitalize on the booming demand for wastewater treatment solutions, key players in this market are aggressively increasing their production capabilities through strategic investments. Apart from this, companies are also acquiring competitors to strengthen their position in the market, widen their offerings, and expand globally.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Koch Separation Solutions announced 50% expansion of its production capacity of its flagship PURON® reinforced hollow fiber membrane technology. The aim behind this move is to adapt to the rapidly changing requirements of industrial and municipal wastewater treatment.

Koch Separation Solutions announced 50% expansion of its production capacity of its flagship PURON® reinforced hollow fiber membrane technology. The aim behind this move is to adapt to the rapidly changing requirements of industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. October 2019:DuPont inked an agreement with Evoqua Water Technologies to purchase its Memcor® business, including its membrane filtration and bio-filtration technologies. The acquisition allows DuPont to bolster its portfolio of water purification and separation offerings through the addition Evoqua’s membrane filtration products.

List of Key Players Covered in the Membrane Bioreactor Market Report:

Newterra Ltd.

ALFA LAVAL

CITIC Envirotech Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Veolia

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

