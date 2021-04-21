Green Building Materials Market Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2026

The global green building materials market is expected to gain momentum from their increasing need to construct eco-friendly building structures.Fortune Business Insights™published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Green Building Materials Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Wood, Recycled Plastic, Bamboo, Bales, Ferrock, Others), By End-Use (Residential Buildings, Commercial and Offices, Institutional, Industrial, Hospitality and Leisure, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that green building materials include Ferrock, bales, bamboo, recycled plastic, wood, and straw hempcrete.

Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Development of Energy-efficient Structures to Bolster Demand

Nowadays, green building materials are gaining more popularity as the development of energy-efficient structures is surging worldwide. This is further helping to maintain the ecological balance in nature. Numerous environmental challenges, such as depletion of natural resources, anomalous climate change, loss of biodiversity, contamination of freshwater resources, and atmospheric pollution can be prevented with the extensive usage of green building materials. Hence, they are considered to be the most suitable alternative to traditional construction materials.

Moreover, the rising preference for eco-friendly buildings owing to their ability to reduce emissions in the atmosphere is set to bolster the green building materials market growth. At the same time, these materials aid in lowering global warming. However, the high demand for green building materials from end-users, as well as the increasing fluctuations in their prices may hamper growth.

Regional Analysis-

Need to Reduce Operational and Maintenance Costs to Aid Growth in Europe

Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate in the coming years by procuring the highest green building materials market share. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable policies regarding the usage of these materials in the construction industry. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to retain its second-largest position backed by the expansion of the residential construction sector in the region.

The Middle East and Africa would showcase moderate growth owing to the increasing number of commercial and residential buildings in the region. Lastly, Europe is expected to show considerable growth on account of the high demand for green building materials from hospitality and leisure applications. Additionally, the surging emphasis on lowering maintenance and operational costs of structures is likely to propel the demand for green building materials in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Expand Portfolios

The market for green building materials consists of numerous big, small, and medium-sized companies. They are mainly investing in extensive research and development activities to launch state-of-the-art materials. This way, they will be able to expand their portfolios. Below are two recent industry developments:

October 2020 : Alan Ledwith, the owner of a construction start-up, Terratonics, is set to commercialize its patented foundation system by January 2021. It is based around terrapods, structural pedestal beam carriers that are capable of transferring the building’s load to the ground. It is a green technology that utilizes Nyrim, an engineering polymer.

: Alan Ledwith, the owner of a construction start-up, Terratonics, is set to commercialize its patented foundation system by January 2021. It is based around terrapods, structural pedestal beam carriers that are capable of transferring the building’s load to the ground. It is a green technology that utilizes Nyrim, an engineering polymer. September 2020: AGGREGATE Industries unveiled its latest ECOPact low-carbon concrete range. It would help in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 30% to 70%, without changing the quality of the concrete. The main aim behind this launch was to cater to the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials.

A list of all the green building materials manufacturers operating in the market:

PPG Industries

DuPont

Forbo International SA

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Lafarge

BASF SE

Owens Corning

National Fiber

RedBuilt, LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

Binderholz GmbH

Bauder Limited

Alumasc Group

