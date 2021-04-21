Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size, Analysis By Segmentation And Geography Overview | Fortune Business Insights

The global solid recovered fuel market is likely to gain impetus from the rising shift towards generating electricity through clean fuels. It would aid in controlling the emission of carbon in the atmosphere. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Solid Recovered Fuel“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Recyclable Material, Biodegradable Waste, Composite Wastes, Inert Waste), By Application (Cement Kiln, CHP, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027,” The report further states that the government and private agencies of various countries are persistently implementing favorable policies for promoting the adoption of green energy for various power and heat production applications. It would propel the solid recovered fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the renowned companies present in the solid recovered fuel market. They are as follows:
- MTB
- Veolia
- Environnement 48
- Machinex
- Andusia Holdings Limited
- BMH Technology Oy
- Axion Group
- Enva
- Beauparc Group
- PAPREC
- JFE Engineering Corp
- Herambiente
- SUEZ UK
- Ferrovial
Key Market Driver – Growing electricity demand from clean fuels
Key Market Restraint – High cost of processing infrastructure
Highlights of the Report
- Elaborate analysis of solid recovered fuel market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Forecast and historical solid recovered fuel market revenue concerning significant regions.
- Analysis of competitive landscape, namely, contracts, strategic collaborations, new product launches, research and development activities, and acquisitions.
Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Gaining New Orders to Strengthen Position
Prominent companies present in the market are constantly striving to gain the maximum solid recovered fuel market share. They are doing so by bagging new orders from other reputed companies and through mergers and acquisitions. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:
- June 2019: BMH Technology, a cleantech company, headquartered in Finland, declared that it has signed a new contract to provide a two-line Tyrannosaurus solid recovered fuel production plant to Six Construct Ltd. Co., located in the U.A.E. It will turn local waste into premium quality standardized fuel. As per the company, the production capacity of the plant will be over 300.000 tons per year. It will mainly supply local cement kilns with solid recovered fuel by replacing fossil fuel. The contract is worth 23,5 million euros.
- July 2018: Enva, a provider of water and laboratory services, based in the U.K., announced that it has acquired GP Green Recycling, a recoverer of organic waste, headquartered in South Lanarkshire. As per the officials of Enva, GP Green Recycling produces top-quality soil conditioner and organic compost with a wide range of applications. It is gradually transforming the waste material into a valuable product. This acquisition would aid Enva in gaining the opportunity to accelerate and support the future developments of GP solutions.
Key Segmental Overview:
- By Waste Type
- By Application
- By Geography
Segmentation
1. By Waste Type
- Recyclable Material
- Biodegradable Waste
- Composite Wastes
- Inert Waste
2. By Application
- Cement Kiln
- CHP
- Others
3. By Geography
- North America (The USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Content For Solid Recovered Fuel Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- North America Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Europe Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Asia Pacific Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Middle East and Africa Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Latin America Solid Recovered Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
