Captive Power Plant Market Ravishing Growth With Major Industry Factors And Key Players Till 2026

The captive power plant market size is prognosticated to witness promising growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid investments made in information and communication technology. In a report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Captive Power Plant“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Coal, Renewables), By Industry (Cement, Steel, Metals & Minerals, Petrochemicals, Sugar, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027,” various factors promoting and demoting the market are discussed in details.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the captive power plant market, mainly focusing on the growth trajectory.

It covers important aspects of the market such as growth boosters, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that the market is currently offering

The report presents information regarding the competitive landscape of the market, names of market players, market segmentation and current captive power plant market trends and industry developments in an elaborative manner.

The report also throws light on key strategies such as product launches, company collaborations, installation of new machinery, mergers and acquisitions, investments in research and development, contracts, and others adopted by the market players.

Key Industry Developments

Some of the key industry developments in the captive power plant market include:

May 2017 – Hindalco Industries and GE entered into a collaborative agreement for upgrading the former’s captive power plant, situated in Uttar Pradesh, India. According to this agreement, two-stream turbines will be modified at the power plants for improving the turbine output up to 4MW each. This is anticipated to improve the efficiency and longevity of the plant by 20 years.

February 2018 – A contract worth Rs 1034 crore was given to Bharat Heavy Electricals by Hindustan Petroleum for the setting up of a captive power plant based on the gas turbine. This is done for the expansion of the Vikash Refinery project in Andhra Pradesh.

Some of the significant players operating in the captive power plant market are listed below:

Holtec Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Essar

Welspun Group

UltraTech Cement

GE

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Wärtsilä

Samsung C&T Corporation

Clarke Energy

Reliance Powers

Key Market Driver – Expansion of small and medium scale industries along with rapid investment in industries

Key Market Restraint – Inclination towards renewable energy sources and strict environment regulatory

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Fuel

Diesel

Gas

Coal

Renewables

2. By Industry

Cement

Steel

Metals & Minerals

Petrochemicals

Sugarsa

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Captive Power Plant Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Captive Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

