Smart Manufacturing Market Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2027

The global smart manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 506.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced robotic solutions including swarm robotics, autonomous mobile robots and cobots in industries will provide impetus to the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Manufacturing Market Share, Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and Large Enterprise), By Industry (Discrete and Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 204.95 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous financial crisis across various sectors around the globe. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

List of Key Players for Smart Manufacturing Market

ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Robert Bosch GmBH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Market Driver :

Rising Trend towardsIndustrial Automation to Encourage Market

Major manufacturing companies have implemented industrial automation solutions to elevate their production capacities and productivity. The growing shift towards automation solutions to eradicate human errors in the production process will significantly benefit the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, giant automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Tesla, Volkswagen, jaguar, and others have embraced industry 4.0 in their manufacturing units. The smart factory solutions leverage organization’s proficiencies to reduce manufacturing costs and improve productivity. Furthermore, the hefty investments in industry 4.0 projects from various countries such as the U.S., China, U.K., and others will have an excellent influence on smart manufacturing market growth. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), global spending on Industry 4.0 technology is expected to be USD 907 billion per year through to 2020.

Implementation of AI-enabled Platforms to Ease Workforce Amid COVID-19

The financial jeopardy caused by coronavirus has disrupted the manufacturing sector. The stop on production processes and supply chains will negatively influence smart manufacturing market growth. The dependency on skilled laborers and workers across manufacturing hubs will simultaneously pose a risk to the business of the sector. However, the constant efforts of industries to adopt newer technologies such as Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence in their processes can consequently dismiss the losses that occurred during the pandemic. Additionally, the introduction of smart solutions by players can further aid the market amid coronavirus. For instance, in July 2020, SK Telecom Co., Ltd announced it has introduced a subscription-based smart manufacturing solution for SMEs to optimize equipment maintenance and eliminate the financial damage caused by the COVID crisis.

Table of ContentsIndustrial Automation to Encourage Market:

1 Introduction

Definition, By Segment

Research Methodology/Approach

Data Sources

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact

Long-term Impact

4 Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

5 Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

5.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

5.2 By Component (Value)

Solution

Industrial 3D Printing

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Remote Monitoring software

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others (Energy Management Systems, Fleet Management Solutions, etc.)

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

5.3 By Deployment (Value)

Cloud

On-premise

5.4 By Enterprise Size (Value)

Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

5.5 By Industry (Value)

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Transportation

Industrial machinery

Medical devices

Semiconductor and Electronics/High-Tech

Others (Aerospace and Defense, etc.)

Process Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metals

Chemicals

Pulp and Paper

Others (Cable, etc.)

5.6 By Region (Value)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Important Development

November 2019 Schneider Electric inaugurated its second smart factory facility in Bengaluru. The factory encompasses the company’s EcoStruxure open platform that enables preventive maintenance to optimize costs and enhance agility and real-time monitoring of machine performance.

