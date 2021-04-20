Forage Maize Seed Market Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027

The global Forage Maize Seed Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Forage Maize Seed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fresh Forage, Stored Forage [Silage, Hay]), By Application (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Forage Maize Seed Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Forage Maize Seed Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Forage Maize Seed Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Forage Maize Seed Market report include

• DowDuPont Inc.,

• Royal Barenbrug Group,

• Allied Seed LLC,

• Ampac Seed Company,

• Monsanto Company,

• BrettYoung Seeds Ltd.,

• Foster Feed and Seed,

• Imperial Seed Ltd.,

• Foragen Seeds,

• Advanta Seed Ltd., and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Forage Maize Seed Market share during the forecast period

