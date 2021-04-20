Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: Increasing Number of Specialty Clinics and Multispecialty Hospitals to Create New Business Opportunities for the Market

The global “deep brain stimulation devices” market size is expected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing awareness among the population concerning various neurological ailments will be a crucial factor in accelerating the deep brain stimulation devices market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of epilepsy around the world will fuel demand for deep brain stimulation devices in the forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization, Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages. Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. In addition, the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases in low and middle-income countries will propel the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, as per the World Health Organization survey, nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" states that the value of the market stood at USD 696.4 million in 2018.

Unveiling of Vercise Gevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation Systemsto Benefit in Revenue Generation

Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, including interventional radiology and interventional cardiology launched the Vercise™ Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead. The new ground breaking systems feature technology designed to allow physicians to control the range, shape, position and direction of electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) through highly-personalized therapy and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The launch of the new systems by Boston Scientific Corporation will boost the deep brain stimulation devices market trends during the forecast period owing to the engineered systems, which allows customized stimulations compared to other devices. Furthermore, Maulik Nanavaty, senior vice president and president, Neuromodulation, Boston Scientific said in a statement “Our newest generation Vercise Directional DBS Systems are supported by years of clinical data and real-world experience on the advantages of directionality and offer programming software with features that give physicians the ability to tailor therapy for individual patient needs.”

Rising Patient Pool to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market owing to the growing demand in countries such as Japan, China and India. The increasing disposable income leading to higher healthcare expenditure will also aid growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding various neurological conditions such as epilepsy, essential tremors and Parkinson’s disorder will fuel demand for DBS in Asia Pacific. The increasing number of medical settings such as specialty clinics and multispecialty hospitals is also a major factor stimulating growth in the region. The market in North America stood at USD 323.4 million in 2018 and is expected to flourish rapidly. The presence of major players in the region will uplift the deep brain stimulation devices market share.

Some of the Major Companies in the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market

Key segments within the market

By Product Type

Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators

By Application

Parkinson’s Disease

Dystonia

Essential Tremor

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

