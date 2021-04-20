Biofumigation Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027

The global Biofumigation Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Biofumigation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Seed Type (Mustard Seed, Cauliflower Seed, Broccoli Seed, Others), By Crop Type (Fruit, Vegetable, Ornaments, Others), By Application (Cover Crop, Seed Cake) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Biofumigation Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Vegetable Seed Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Biofumigation Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Seed Type

Mustard Seed

Cauliflower Seed

Broccoli Seed

Others

By Crop Type

Fruit

Vegetable

Ornaments

Others

By Application

Cover Crop

Seed Cake

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Biofumigation Market report include

BASF SE, UPL Group,

Isagro USA, Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Senova,

H. Petersen,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Mighty Mustard,

Tozer Seeds,

Harley Seeds, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Biofumigation Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Biofumigation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Biofumigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

