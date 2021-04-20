Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market to Reach $200.9 Million by 2026; Severity of the Disease Has Created the Need for Early Detection and Treatment, says Fortune Business Insights™

The “Germany pneumococcal vaccines” market size is projected to reach USD 200.9 million by the year 2026. The market will benefit from the increasing number of favorable policies across the region. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (PCV10, PCV13, and PPSV23), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 170.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Pneumococcal vaccines are used to prevent pneumonia in paediatrics and adults.

The severity of the disease has led to a wider adoption for the product across the world. The demand for pneumococcal vaccines has risen dramatically in the recent years due to the growing emphasis on early detection and treatment of the disease. The growing demand for this product will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional markets in Germany. Variations in product offerings and availability of different vaccines for different disease types will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It also discusses a few of the factors that have restrained market growth.

Besides this, the report highlights a few of the leading products, major companies, and major industry developments of recent times. The market is segmented on the basis of several criteria, including product types, end users, and regional demographics. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Predictions have been made through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professional.

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Severity of this Disease Will Aid Growth

The severity of pneumonia has led to a high awareness among users across the world. Pneumonia can possess several side effects. Unattended pneumonia can also cause death. The increasing prevalence of pneumonia will open up a huge potential for the growth of the market in Germany. As per recent statistics, almost 12% of the patients affected by pneumonia do not survive.

This, in turn, has led to a further rise in the demand for pneumococcal vaccines in the country. The presence of several renowned companies will emerge in favor of market growth. Contribution from government through initiatives and awareness programs will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Recent advances in pipeline drugs will newer drugs. Furthermore, advances in phases of clinical trials of numerous drugs will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Nordrhein-Westfalen to Emerge as the Leading Region; Huge Patient Pool for Pneumonia Will Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into several regions across Germany into Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen, Niedersachsen, Sachsen, and Berlin. The market in Nordrhein-Westfalen is likely to hold the highest Germany pneumococcal vaccines market share in the coming years. The growing prevalence of pneumonia in this region will provide the platforms for the growth of the regional market. Besides Nordrhein-Westfalen, the market has been analysed across several other regions in the country.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the Germany pneumococcal vaccines market are:

Pfizer

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The current pandemic of Covid-19 has made a catastrophic impact on the world. Most businesses are shut as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The healthcare industry is facing shortage of medical aid as there are not enough beds to suffice the needs of the increasing number of patients. The world economy is fluctuating as most businesses are at a halt and the ones running from the vicinity of their homes are barely able to manage revenue.

Special reports on various markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic are provided by Fortune Business Insights. These reports will help visualize the current situation and what strategies can be adopted to help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/germany-pneumococcal-vaccines-market-101808

Key Industry Developments:

August 2016: The German Committee on Vaccination introduced an update in the German pneumococcal vaccination policy wherein pneumococcal vaccination were recommended through a sequential vaccination scheme.

