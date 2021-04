Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2027

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is set to gain momentum from the increasing development of new types of glasses owing to the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Vials and Ampoules, Bottles, Cartridges, and Syringes), By Drug Type (Generic, Branded, and Biologic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the pharmaceutical glass packaging market size was USD 6.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.76 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Surging Demand for Drugs Associated with COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected a large number of industries worldwide. But, the pharmaceutical industry was least impacted as governments of various countries declared it to be essential. Many pharmaceutical glass packaging manufacturers are experiencing high demand for COVID-19-related products. Hence, they are implementing novel technologies to automate their operations. Our research reports will help you better understand the current scenario of the market so that you can adopt the right strategy.

How Did We Create This Report?

As customer expectations are changing, the aspirations of dealers are also transforming rapidly. Distribution channels are becoming complex. To provide our clients with detailed information, we have conducted extensive primary and secondary research. We have thoroughly investigated each opportunity qualitatively and quantitatively so that our clients get a complete picture of both emerging and existing opportunities in the market for pharmaceutical glass packaging. We have also conducted a techno-economic study.

Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Awareness of Health to Favor Growth

The pharmaceutical industry is expanding rapidly across the globe. The rising expenditure on public healthcare systems, increasing awareness of health, and astonishingly surging population are the prime factors for the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth in the upcoming years. However, the industry is making more usage of plastic packaging nowadays backed by its impact resistance, cost effectiveness, easy molding, and flexibility properties. It may lower the demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging.

Segment-

Cartridges Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by High Demand for Self-administered Injectables

Based on the product, the cartridges segment generated 11.0% in terms of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for multi-dosage and self-administered injectables. The bottles segment is expected to remain at the forefront stoked by the rising preference for such pharmaceutical glass packaging as they can contain ophthalmic products, syrups, capsules, and tablets.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Spending on Healthcare to Help North America Remain at the Forefront

Geographically, North America procured USD 2.12 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The ongoing expansion of the pharmaceutical industry would propel the regional growth. Besides, the increasing prevalence of various diseases, as well as surging spending on healthcare is likely to propel growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is projected to remain in the second position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising government guidelines for controlling the transmission of COVID-19. Italy, Germany, and the U.K. are considered to be the main contributors to this growth. In Latin America, governments are implementing new policies, such as favorable tariff protection. Coupled with this, the increasing geriatric population would accelerate the demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Packaging Solutions to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market for pharmaceutical glass packaging houses multiple reputed companies that are presently focusing on developing unique products to cater to the high demand worldwide. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the high demand for robust packaging. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

March 2019: SCHOTT unveiled EVERIC™, new generation of ultra-pure pharmaceutical vials in the market. The new product will allow pharmaceutical companies to gain access to a state-of-the-art blend of attributes to pack biologic drugs. At the same time, they can keep up with the current quality requirements of finish lines and fill.

A list of all the prominent pharmaceutical glass packaging manufacturers operating in the global market:

Corning Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Nipro Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

SCHOTT (Mainz, Germany)

Gerresheimer AG (Dusseldorf, Germany)

SGD S.A. (France)

Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH (Köflach, Austria)

Bormioli Pharma (Philadelphia, U.S.)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Beatson Clark (U.K.)

Sisecam Group (Tuzla, Turkey)

Others

