Mobility Scooters Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 6.9%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Mobility Scooters Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Mobility Scooter Market” is slated to touch USD 2.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the multiple benefits offered by mobility aid devices is set to emerge as the leading factor driving the growth of this market. Mobility disabilities, arising from congenital conditions, orthopedic disorders, old age, or accidents, impose a major burden and restriction not just on the person suffering from the condition but also on his or her caretakers. The optimal solution to this situation is the use of medical mobility machines which provide freedom and independence of movement to the patient. For example, mobility scooters can be maneuvered with ease and are powered to move quickly at reasonable speeds. Furthermore, these devices provide a high degree of comfort to the patient. For instance, majority of scooters come with padded seats along with arm and headrests and are akin to office chairs. Thus, these and other host of advantages of mobility scooters is expected to boost the adoption of such advanced devices and fuel the medical mobility scooters market revenue.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Mobility Scooters Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Key Players Operating in The Mobility Scooter Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amigo Mobility International

Invacare Corporation

Medical Depot, Inc.

Van Os Medical B.V.

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Golden Technologies

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

The Latest Research on Mobility Scooter Market highlights leading regions across the world, with an aim to offer a better understanding to the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace at a global level. It further highlights some of the growth stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain an in-depth knowledge about the market. The report does play a vital role in comprehending the market to novices as well as established players in the market.

Growth in Geriatric Population Across the Globe to Fuel the Market

One of the top mobility scooter market trends is the astonishing rate at which the global population is aging. Old age is typically entails a variety of disorders, prominent among which is the occurrence of mobility diseases such as osteoarthritis and neuromuscular conditions which generally worsen with age. According the United Nations’ World Population Ageing Report 2017, the geriatric population of the world is predicted to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, nearly doubling from the current levels. Moreover, the report states that by 2030 itself the number of aged people will overtake the number of children under the age of 10. Thus, increasing ageing population will be a major determinant for the expansion of this market, according to the mobility scooter market research.

North America to Lead the Market Share; Europe to Follow

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility scooters market share during the forecast period, mainly owing to changing healthcare policies in the region to improve access to medical mobility aid devices. The region also generated a revenue of USD 523.2 million in 2018. Apart from this, the other two factors driving the regional market include presence of strong global players and a swelling geriatric population.

In Europe, the number of aged people will comprise 35% of the total population by 2050, as per UN projections. As a result, the demand for mobility aid equipment is set to surge in the coming years. The mobility scooter market size UK is anticipated to expand at a steady rate on account of the high adoption of these devices in the country.

Substantial rise in adoption of mobility scooters as a result of increasing number of old age patients will be the primary growth driver for the market in Asia-Pacific.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Mobility Scooter Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Table of Content:

1 Mobility Scooters Market Overview

1.1 Mobility Scooters Product Overview

1.2 Mobility Scooters Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobility Scooters Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Mobility Scooters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobility Scooters Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobility Scooters Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Mobility Scooters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobility Scooters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobility Scooters Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Mobility Scooters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobility Scooters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Mobility Scooters Market

2.8 Key Company Mobility Scooters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobility Scooters Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Mobility Scooters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Mobility Scooters Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Mobility Scooters Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Mobility Scooters Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Mobility Scooters Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Mobility Scooters Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Mobility Scooters Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mobility Scooters Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mobility Scooters Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Mobility Scooters by Application

4.1 Mobility Scooters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Mobility Scooters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Mobility Scooters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Mobility Scooters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Mobility Scooters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mobility Scooters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mobility Scooters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mobility Scooters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobility Scooters by Application

5 North America Mobility Scooters Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Mobility Scooters Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Scooters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Mobility Scooters Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

