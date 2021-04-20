Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 15.2%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market”, size is projected to reach USD 10.88 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Consumables & Reagents), Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, and Rolling Circular Amplification), End User (Hospitals, and Clinical Laboratories) Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.95 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) are used to analyze cell-free fetal DNA that detects whether the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. This process analyzes small fragments of a DNA that circulate in the blood of a pregnant woman. NIPT is described as non-invasive as only the blood of the pregnant woman is studied and it possesses no risk to the fetus. The massive investments in the development of efficient NIPT tools will bode well for the growth of the overall NIPT market in the foreseeable future. The presence of several large scale companies operating in several countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The reducing costs of genetic testing will bode well for the growth of the NIPT market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-100998

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Invitae announced that it will be acquiring Singular Bio, a company specializing in single-molecule cell-free DNA analysis. The collaboration will be aimed at developing non-invasive prenatal test.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-100998

Covid-19 Pandemic to Have a Minimal Impact on NIPT Manufacturers

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several industries across the world. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have had a damaging impact on several industries across the world. The rapidly rising cases of coronavirus across the world have urged healthcare professionals to focus on tools associated with the treatment of the disease and deviated attention from other concepts such as NIPT. As a result, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on the non-invasive prenatal market in the past few months.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. In March 2019, Natera announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with QIAGEN. Through this collaboration, the company will look to develop a breakthrough cell-free DNA assays. The companies will look to capitalize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System. Such collaborations are aimed at advancing in the NIPT sector and companies will look to maximize the use of technologically advanced concepts. Natera’s collaboration with QIAGEN is among the major company collaborations of recent times that have had a major say on the growth of the overall market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The increasing incidence of down syndrome among babies, especially in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. The increasing investments in the research and development of efficient NIPT by large scale companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.52 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.)

Natera (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)

Others

Quick Buy – Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100998

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation :

By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

By Technology

NGS

Microarray

PCR

Rolling Circular Amplification

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

By Geography

North America By Product By Technology By End User By Country



DRIVING FACTORS

Increase in the Prevalence of Chromosomal Abnormalities to Augment the Demand for NIPT

Recently, the maternal age at childbearing has shifted because of a wide range of social and economic factors. According to a report published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England, the average age of mothers in 2017 increased to 30.5 years, from 30.4 years in 2016. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of down syndrome and other genetic complications in newborns.

According to a report published by EUROCAT – Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies in Europe: epidemiology of Down syndrome in 2019, it was estimated in Europe annually approximately 104,000 babies were born with congenital anomalies, of which 8,320 babies were suffering from Down Syndrome. This has led to the early screening of pregnant women through prenatal tests including non-invasive ones.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-100998

Table of Content:

1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview

1.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Product Overview

1.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

2.8 Key Company Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

4.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Application

5 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Medical Mask Market

Medical Mask Market Size

Medical Mask Market Share

Medical Mask Market Trends

Medical Mask Market Growth

Medical Mask Market Analysis

Medical Mask Market Business Opportunities

Medical Mask Market Key Players

Medical Mask Market Demand

Medical Mask Market Competitive Landscape

Medical Mask Market Segments

Medical Mask Market Overview

Medical Mask Industry

Medical Mask Market Stastistic

Medical Mask Market Growth Analysis

Medical Mask Market Search Analysis

Medical Mask Market Condition

Medical Mask Market Covid Effect

Medical Mask Market CAGR Value

Medical Mask Market Updates