Global Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market: Increasing R&D Activities by Volvo AB and MIUTEC Automotive AG to Lead to Expansion, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

The Global Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market expected to rise at a 12.6% CAGR and reach USD 2013 million a valuation of by 2028.Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product type (Mechanical Turbo Compounding System, Electric Turbo Compounding System), By Vehicle Type (Racing Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

MajorAutomotive Turbo-Compounding System Studied In Report:

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

AB Volvo

MITEC Automotive AG

Among others

Global Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market Highlights:

The global automotive turbo-compounding system market size is expected to gain momentum on account of increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled “Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product type (Mechanical Turbo Compounding System, Electric Turbo Compounding System), By Vehicle Type (Racing Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, states healthy growth for the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to growing demand for low emission light commercial vehicles (LCV) along with being fuel-efficient.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the automotive industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, the market in North America is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of advanced technology in the region and will bolster the automotive turbo-compounding system market revenue largely. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to register substantial growth backed by presence of major companies during the projected horizon. The market in Asia-Pacific will register healthy growth for the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as rising construction and logistic sector in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles in Asia-Pacific will positively affect the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Mechanical turbo-compounding system at lower power produces low engine capacity as the backpressure caused due to the turbine reduces total energy efficiency and shortens the combustion process. This results in increasing the emission levels. However, electric turbo-compounding (ETC) system uses exhaust powered turbine to propel electricity within the engine that improves efficiency of engine. In addition to this, it helps to cut of emission levels drastically. For instance, Bowman Power, in 2017, introduced its third generation ETC that were successful in reducing cost by over 50% and helped to reduce carbon emissions. Increasing adoption of electric systems to limit the emission of harmful greenhouse gases is anticipated to boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Automotive Turbo-Compounding System Market Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

