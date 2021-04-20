Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 4.0%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Antipsychotic Drugs Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global “Antipsychotic Drugs Market” in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global antipsychotic drugs market share in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

The report on antipsychotic drugs market provides insights into growth opportunities for investors and businesses alike and growth drivers and trends in the market. It offers quantitative and qualitative information on the drivers and growth rate of the segments in the market. The report also comprises of extensive primary and secondary research which aid in providing clients with a clear picture of the anticipated market size and current market scenario.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/antipsychotic-drugs-market-101390

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Antipsychotic Drugs Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/antipsychotic-drugs-market-101390

Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.

In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.

Indivior, Otsuka, Allergan and Other Market Players Receive Fast Track Approvals

Fortune Business Insights has listed a few key developments that have occurred in the global antipsychotic drugs market since the past few years:

Indivior PLC, a specialty pharmaceuticals business based in the U.K., declared in July 2018 that it received FDA approval for Perseris, a long-acting injectable (LAI) containing risperidone. It is used to treat schizophrenia in adults. Perseris uses the extended-release delivery system that provides a certain level of risperidone which sustains over a month. According to the company, the FDA approval will support adult patients and their healthcare providers by providing a technologically advanced treatment option.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Tokyo, announced the launch of Rexulti in Japan in April 2018. Rexulti is available in both 1mg and 2mg variants for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is already available in the pharmacies in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. The efficacy and safety of Rexulti were examined in four clinical phase III studies that were controlled by placebo. The tablets were superior for the treatment of schizophrenia when provided at specific dosages. Otsuka recommends giving the patients a lower dose during the initial treatment procedure and then slowly increase the dosage over time. They are to be consumed regularly with or without meals.

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, declared that the FDA approved Vraylar in May 2019. As per the approval, Vraylar can now be used in the treatment of depressive episodes that are associated with bipolar depression (bipolar I disorder) in adult patients. In the U.S., Vraylar can also be used to treat manic episodes occurring due to bipolar I disorder.

Quick Buy – Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101390

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global antipsychotic drugs market. They are as follows:

Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Prominent Players

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmentation :

By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antipsychotic-drugs-market-101390

Table of Content:

1 Antipsychotic Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Antipsychotic Drugs Product Overview

1.2 Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antipsychotic Drugs Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Antipsychotic Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Antipsychotic Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antipsychotic Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antipsychotic Drugs Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Antipsychotic Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antipsychotic Drugs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Antipsychotic Drugs Market

2.8 Key Company Antipsychotic Drugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Antipsychotic Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

4.1 Antipsychotic Drugs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

4.5.2 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antipsychotic Drugs by Application

5 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Business Opportunities

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Key Players

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Demand

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitive Landscape

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segments

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Stastistic