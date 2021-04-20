Immunology Market 2021: Size, Share, Key Drivers and Top Manufacturers Forecast Till 2027

The Global “Immunology Market Size” is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Leading Players operating in the Immunology Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services,

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries

Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions

Key Industry Developments

Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Immunology Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Fusion Proteins Immunosuppressants Polyclonal Antibody (pAb) Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriatic Arthritis Plaque Psoriasis Ankylosing Spondylitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



