Metallurgical Coke Market Size, Share And Development By 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role on conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Metallurgical Coke“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coke Breeze, Nut Coke, Blast Furnace Coke, Foundry Coke, Technical Coke, Others), By Application (Chemical, Iron & Steel, Sugar Processing, Glass Manufacturing, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Top Players Overview:

Tata Steel

ArcelorMittal

BlueScope

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co. Ltd.

SunCoke Energy

JSW

POSCO

Risun Coal Chemicals Group Ltd.

Hickman Williams and Company

Shanxi Yiyi Coking Coal Group Co.

Ansteel Spain

L

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

Shanxi Lubao Group

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company.

Oxbow

United States Steel Corporation.

Key Market Driver – Expansion of the iron & steel industry

Key Market Restraint – Replacement of steel products by other substitutes

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Metallurgical Coke Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Metallurgical Coke Market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Coke Breeze

Nut Coke

Blast Furnace Coke

Foundry Coke

Technical Coke

Others

2. By Application

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Sugar Processing

Glass Manufacturing

Others

3. By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Key Industry Developments

In August 2019, Bluestone Resources Inc. announced the purchase of ERP Complaint coke LLC plant in Birmingham. The plant produces high-quality metallurgical coke and was in danger of being closed which would have led 210 people to lose their jobs.

In August 2019, NLMK group has embarked on the assembly of main process equipment for the implementation of the stamp charging technology at the operating coke oven battery at Altai-Koks. The design capacity is of 1.1MTPA, and total cost of the project is 4.5 billion rubles. This implementation will improve the coke quality, cut the cost of production, and improve the environmental footprint of operations.

In July 2019, Arabian Cement Co. signed a deal with Egyptian Refining co. for the annual supply of petroleum coke (pet coke). Arabian Cement Co. operates in the material sector and has a major focus on construction materials. It has subsidiaries operating over Egypt working on coal and consumable fuels, construction materials, and trading company and distributors.

Major Table of Content For Metallurgical Coke Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

