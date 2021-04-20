Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role on conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Carbon Paper, Carbon Cloth, Others), By Application (Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027” published the above information.

Top Players Overview:

Toray Industries Inc.

The Chemours Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DuPont

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Ballard Power Systems

SGL Group

NuVant Systems Inc.

AvCarb Material Solutions

CAPLINQ Corporation

Sainergy

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Gerard Daniel Worldwide Inc.

AMETEK

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Product Type

Carbon Paper

Carbon Cloth

Others

2. By Application

Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cell

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell

Others

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive competition and maintain their stronghold.

Key Industry Developments

In August 2019, Department of Energy (DoE) of U.S. has awarded a grant of worth D1.7 million to Nikola Motor Company to carry out advanced research in fuel cell membrane electrode assembly (MEA).

In April 2018, A supply contract has been signed by SGL group to deliver its Sigracet gas diffusion layer to Hyundai Motor Company for its new Nexo Model. The company is focussing on growing its production capacity to highlight the growing market of fuel cell cars.

Key Market Driver – Massive investment and shifting trends towards clean energy source

Key Market Restraint – Technological challenges and high cost of extracting hydrogen

Major Table of Content For Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market:

