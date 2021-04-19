Urea Fertilizers Market Growth Factors by Types, Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027

The global”Urea Fertilizers Market” is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Urea Fertilizers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Conventional Urea Fertiliser, Specialty Urea Fertiliser) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Urea Fertilizers Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Urea Fertilizers Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Urea Fertilizers Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Product Type

Conventional Urea Fertiliser

Specialty Urea Fertiliser

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Urea Fertilizers Market report include

Coromandel International Limited,

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited,

OSTCHEM Holding AG,

CRISIL Limited,

National Fertiliser Limited,

Koch Agronomic Services,

Haifa Group,

Yingkou Magnesite Chemical Ind Group Co. Ltd., and Accela ChemBio Inc.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Urea Fertilizers Market share during the forecast period

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

