Pest Control Products Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2027

The global”pest control products market”size is slated to enter a period of exponential growth owing to rising spread of diseases by vectors worldwide, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pest Control Products Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites, Others), By Mode of Application (Traps, Sprays, Baits), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Tropical countries, where the climate is usually humid and hot for most part of the year, are hotbeds for vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks and therefore have the highest prevalence of vector-borne diseases. For example, in its latest findings, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that India and 19 Sub-Saharan African countries carried 85% of the global burden of malaria. The global burden of dengue has also increased dramatically in recent years, the WHO notes, with an estimated 100 million to 400 million cases being reported every year worldwide. The demand for pest control products is thus skyrocketing as countries, especially emerging economies, are taking determined efforts to improve community health and public welfare.