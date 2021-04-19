Acne Treatment Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 4.6%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Acne Treatment Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Acne Treatment Market” is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.

Acne Treatment Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Acne to Bolster Growth

The advent of consuming junk food and high disposable income is resulting in increasing cases of skin disorders across the globe. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (ADA), around 85% between the age group of 12 and 24 have experienced minor acne once in a lifetime. Acne incidences are rising in adults, with over 15% affected are women. The rising skin conditions such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis is driving the demand for dermatology consultations globally. The increasing cases of skin ailments are expected to drive the global acne treatment market during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris

In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Global Market for Acne Treatment:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (Northbridge, Australia)

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Other Players

Global Acne Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Product

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 Above

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Acne Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Acne Treatment Product Overview

1.2 Acne Treatment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Acne Treatment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acne Treatment Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acne Treatment Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Acne Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acne Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acne Treatment Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Acne Treatment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acne Treatment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Acne Treatment Market

2.8 Key Company Acne Treatment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acne Treatment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acne Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Acne Treatment by Application

4.1 Acne Treatment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Acne Treatment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Acne Treatment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Acne Treatment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Acne Treatment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment by Application

5 North America Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

