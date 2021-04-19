Veterinary Diagnostics market Analysis, Global Industry Foresight Till 2027, By Size, Growth Trends And Share

The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is likely to expand in the coming years, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Modality (Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Hematology Analyzers, Immunodiagnostic Tests,Clinical Biochemistry), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Europe to Display Impressive Growth; North America to Dominate the Scene

Rising prevalence in veterinary disorders, especially among pet dogs, and increasing pet ownership will put North America in the driver’s seat in terms of revenue. Growing investment in veterinary research will favor growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific will be primarily driven by rising pet population in India and China along with increasing livestock numbers. In Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, availability of affordable medical equipment will bode well for the market.

Top manufactures of Veterinary Diagnostics Market are:

Randox

QIAGEN

Zoetis, Inc

Heska Corporation

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abaxis

Henry Schein

Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories

Vision Pet Imaging

VetRad

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions

Prevalence of Key Veterinary Diseases, In Major Countries, 2018

Pet Ownership Statistics by Key Countries, 2018

Overview of Pet Insurance by Key Countries, 2018

Technological Advancements In Veterinary Diagnostics Devices

Key Industry Trends Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Hematology Immunohistochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Biochemistry Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Livestock Companion

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Veterinary Reference Laboratories Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis – By Technique Hematology Immunohistochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Biochemistry Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type Livestock Companion

Market Analysis – By End User Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Veterinary Reference Laboratories Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Continued…

