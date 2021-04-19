Well Completion Equipment Service Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The report focuses on all the features and conveys comprehensible data on the Well Completion Equipment Service Market trends. The study is completed after intense analyzation to benefit companies and investors, considering participating and invest in the market. It comprises of market drivers, segmentation, industrial developments, and restricting factors.

As per the report, the packers segment is expected to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to its sealing and tubing quality along with the access of inside casing or liner. The sand control tool will also witness growth in the foreseeable future owing to its support in sand production in the wells. The other tools such as multistage fracturing, valves, and line hangers are used in the fracturing operations, flow control and attaching liners from the internal walls respectively. Furthermore, the onshore segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the surge in onshore wells as compared to the offshore wells.

Some of the Major Companies that are Present in the Global Well Completion Equipment and Services Market are:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

a GE Company

ENTI Corp

Superior Energy Services

Weatherford

Rasson Energy India Pvt Ltd

Axis Energy Services

Propell

Nine Energy Service

Hilong Petroleum Technology Service Co., Ltd

Precision Drilling

Parker Hannifin

and SPT Energy Group

The increasing demand for operational oil wells is a key factor expected to aid growth of the global Well Completion Equipment Service Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Well Completion Equipment Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Packers, Sand Control Tool, Multi-stage Fracturing Tool, Valves, Line Hanger, Others), By Applications (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” Increasing oil and gas exploration activities will contribute positively to the Well Completion Equipment Service Market.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Market.

However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will decrease the demand for crude oil prices, which, in, turn is expected to hamper the growth of the Well Completion Equipment Service Market.

Key Market Driver – Growth in the production of crude oil and count of new wells

Key Market Restraint – Fluctuating crude oil prices

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, Pipestone Energy Corp has announced its entry into a midstream transaction with Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd to accelerate its three well completion program.

In July 2019, Seadrill has been awarded a USD 84 Million contract for nine offshore wells located in West Africa. The company is expected to provide ultra-deepwater drillship West Gemini for an unknown operator.

In July 2019, Saudi Aramco has awarded USD 18 Billion worth of 34 contracts to various companies of which almost half of the players were from Saudi. The companies are required to provide engineering, construction, and procurement services for increasing the capacity of the Marjan and Berri oilfields’ production

Below Listed Are Some of the Industrial Developments in The Well Completion Equipment Service Market:

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Packers

Sand Control Tool

Multi-stage Fracturing Tool

Valves

Line Hanger

Others

2. By Applications

Onshore

Offshore

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Well Completion Equipment Service Market:

