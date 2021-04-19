Intelligent Pigging Market Trend By Products And End Users, Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The report offers elaborate information regarding the intelligent pigging market trends, key developments, regional analysis, growth drivers, obstacles, and key players. It further highlights the accurate market value, size, and volume. Besides, it provides in-depth data about all the possible segments that are present in the market.

The global intelligent pigging market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the demand for oil and gas. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Intelligent Pigging Market“ Size, Share and Global Trend By Pipeline Type (Liquid, Gas), By Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), By Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” Additionally, the report states that there is a rise in the number of fuel stations across the world due to increasing urbanization. It will augment the intelligent pigging market size during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies operating in the intelligent pigging market. They are as follows:

Applus

Baker Hughes

Enduro Pipeline Services

ROSEN Group

Dacon Inspection Services

D. Williamson

LIN SCAN

Mistras

Intertek Group

NDT Global

North America, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to the presence of shale oil. It houses an aging pipeline infrastructure as well as an extensive pipeline network that needs persistent maintenance. Moreover, companies are looking forward to develop the infrastructure for transporting oil and gas. Hence, they are investing extensively for the same cause. In Asia Pacific, there is a rise in the rate of investment to discover new oil reserves. In Europe, the market is projected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The growth is likely to occur because of the increasing adoption of innovative technology in the oil fields.

Key Industry Developments

The market is dominated by a few of the leading organizations due to their high market share, strong product portfolio, and notable strategic decisions. They also undertake constant research and development activities and possess an extensive geographic presence, which, in turn, results in steady regulatory approvals. Organizations are aiming to achieve contracts from other key players to increase intelligent pigging market share. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2019 : Dacon Inspection Services, a provioder of NDT services, pipeline integrity management, and inspection solutions, headquartered in Thailand, announced that it has successfully received a contract from a large American oil and gas company. The contract would enable Dacon to inspect the American company’s offshore oil rigs by using unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in Singapore and Thailand. The scope of the inspection is not fully disclosed yet. However, Dacon will examine and report on tower bridges, flare towers, and turbine exhausts support. It will also perform external perimeter sweeps.

May 2019: Baker Hughes, an international industrial service company, based in Texas, declared that it has bagged a contract for subsea control Semstar5 systems, medium water horizontal Xmas trees, and wellheads. The company will implement its Subsea Connect system to bring together advanced technologies, digital enablement, early engagement, and creative commercial models to boost project certainty and economics.

