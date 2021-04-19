Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Global Technology, Segmentation, Growth, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The global stationary catalytic systems market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR owing t6o the rising focus on reducing emissions from vehicles and industries. Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global inverter duty motor market in a report, titled “Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Selective Catalytic Reduction System, Oxidation Catalyst System), By End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil and Natural Gas, Power Plant, Metal & Mining, Cement, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The report further highlights information on the detailed overview of the market by stating the importance of stationary catalytic systems in the environment. In addition to this, the report provides valuable insights into prevailing market trends and opportunities in the market. These trends can positively impact the demand of these systems, thereby helping stakeholders to understand the market better before investing. The competitive analysis of the market can further help our readers to gain valuable insights into the share of key players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/stationary-catalytic-systems-market-100964

Maersk Drilling to Launch a Low Emission Rig

As per the report, some of the key players operating in the global market include:

Kwangsung Co., Ltd

Johnson Matthey

HUG Engineering AG

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

Crometech Inc.

Umicore AG & Co. KG

DCL International Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Nett Technologies Inc.

CECO Co., Ltd

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Yara International ASA

Some of the significant developments made by companies are mentioned below:

May 2019: Maersk Drilling announced the launch of a hybrid and low-emission rig. The aim of this rig is to reduce NOx emissions which will be equipped with energy emission efficiency software and selective catalytic reduction units.

April 2019: GEA Group received a contract from Thomas Zement GmbH & Co. KG to reduce NOx emissions in the flue gas. This contract encompasses two selective catalytic reduction systems which include effective handling of the flue gas transport through induced draft (ID) fans and integration into the Erwitte cement site.

Key Market Driver – Growth of Chemical and Automotive Industry

Key Market Restraint – Availability of alternative technology

Request for customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/stationary-catalytic-systems-market-100964

The market is expected to gain traction from the rise in strict regulations with regards to different greenhouse gas emissions such as nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. This further caught the attention of several manufacturers and encouraged them to develop stationary catalytic systems to control levels of these emission gases. The rising concerns with regards to increasing environmental pollution are expected to drive the market. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. announced the introduction of a new law under for reducing the emissions that are responsible for climate change. EPA decided to continue working with National Ambient Air Quality Standards or NAAQS for reducing emissions of Nitrogen Oxide. With the growth in the chemical industry, the sales of these systems is expected to increase in the foreseeable future. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Technology

Selective Catalytic Reduction System

Oxidation Catalyst System

2. By End-Use Industry

Chemical

Oil and Natural Gas

Power Plant

Metal & Mining

Cement

Others

3. By Geography

Chemical

Oil and Natural Gas

Power Plant

Metal & Mining

Cement

Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/stationary-catalytic-systems-market-100964

Major Table of Content For Stationary Catalytic Systems Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Energy & Power” Industry)

View Related Reports:

Video Analytics Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Encryption Software Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

5G Infrastructure Market Latest Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview and Growth Forecast Outlook till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

LED Video Wall Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026, Fortune Business Insights

Encryption Software Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

5G Infrastructure Market Latest Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview and Growth Forecast Outlook till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

LED Video Wall Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026, Fortune Business Insights

LED Video Wall Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026, Fortune Business Insights

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]