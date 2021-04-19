Oil and Gas EPC Market Share In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth Trends & Forecast till 2026

Integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI™) contract was awarded to TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) by BP. This contract was awarded for the Thunder Horse South Expansion 2 Project, situated in the Gulf of Mexico. Such innovative projects are anticipated to bode well for the global oil and gas Engineering Procurement, construction or EPC market predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent study.

The report highlights significant players operating in the global oil and gas EPC market. Some of these players include:

Wood

JGC Corporation

TechnipFMC,

Mott Macdonald

CPECC

Saipem

Larsen & Toubro

Galfar

Aker and OIEC

SNC-Lavalin

WorleyParsons

NPCC

McDermott

Lamprell

Dodsal Group

Jacobs

KBR

The report on oil and gas EPC market is titled, “Oil & Gas EPC Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Sector (Upstream, Mid-stream, Downstream), By Location (Onshore, Offshore), and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market with major emphasis on growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. It also lists the names of companies functioning in the oil and gas EPC market. Information provided in the report is extracted from primary and secondary research methods and is trustworthy. The report is available for sale on the Fortune Business Insights’ website.

According to the report, the global oil and gas EPC market is categorized on the basis of sector, location, and geography. In terms of location the market is further bifurcated into offshore and onshore. Based on sector, the market is classified into downstream, midstream, and upstream.

Key Market Driver – Increase in demand for oil and natural gas

Key Market Restraint – Volatile crude oil prices

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Sector

Upstream

Mid-stream

Downstream

2. By Location

Onshore

Offshore

3. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Oil & Gas EPC Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

