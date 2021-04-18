Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The Europe contact center as a service market size is projected to reach USD 2,249.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The establishment of stringent standards for the delivery of quality communication services in Europe will be a major growth driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Share, Size & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Customer Collaboration, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. In order to address the growing customer dissatisfaction with companies’ customer support services, the European Standardization Institute (CEN) drew up the European Contact Center Standard (ECCS) in 2010.

The ECCS laid down the guidelines and parameters that contact center service providers had to comply with and since its inception, the ECCS has toughened and gotten more watertight. For example, it measures contact centers on the basis of comprehensive Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as customer satisfaction and average handling time. Furthermore, the ECCS also monitors the quality of treatment received by customers by contact center agents. The increasing stringency of these regulations is forcing CCaaS providers to maintain high standards, which is fueling the Europe contact center as a service market growth.

As per the report, the market value stood at USD 670.9 million in 2019. The highlights of the report include:

Holistic analysis of the market drivers, trends, and opportunities;

Actionable insights into the challenges facing the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market;

Careful examination of the each market segment; and

In-depth study of the regional developments & the competitive landscape of the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Report:

Odigo SAS (France)

Vocalcom Group. (Paris, France)

Puzzel AS (Oslo, Norway)

Five9, Inc. (California, United States)

Dixa Services (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Bright Pattern, Inc. (California, United States)

Altitude Software (Lisbon, Portugal)

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (California, United States)

CONTENT GURU LIMITED (Bracknell, United Kingdom)

8×8, Inc. (California, United States)

Vonage Holdings Corp.(New Jersey, United States)

inConcert Group (California, United States)

Enghouse Systems Limited (Markham, Canada)

Diabolocom SAS (Levallois-Perret, France)

Aspect Software, Inc.(Arizona, United States)

Orange Business Services (Paris, France)

NICE Ltd. (Ra’anana, Israel)

Akio (Paris, France)

Regional Insights

Extensive Outsourcing of Services to Fuel the Regional Market

Europe is leading the global Europe Contact Center as a Service Market share owing to the widespread outsourcing of contact center services by companies in the region. In the Nordic countries, for example, companies are developing high-quality, service-oriented CCaaS products, which they are readily outsourcing to reduce costs. In Germany and France, on the other hand, linguistic call center services are dominant as companies in these countries prefer providing communication services in the local languages. Offshore outsourcing of contact center services is allowing the UK to hold a prominent position in the Europe contact center as a service market. In 2019, the country’s market size stood at USD 170.0 million.

Competitive Landscape

Forging of Alliances between Key Players to Energize the Market

With an aim to enlarge their share and presence, key players in this market are forming alliances and partnerships with each other to enhance their innovation capacities. Most of the companies, however, are focused on developing and launching advanced cloud CCaaS products.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Akio was selected by Alcatel Lucent Enterprise to design and develop a Hybrid CCaaS solution using its omillionichannel expertise. This will allow Alcatel’s customers to leverage cloud-based applications for managing multiple digital channels to their PBX to optimize the processing of all customer service requests.

Akio was selected by Alcatel Lucent Enterprise to design and develop a Hybrid CCaaS solution using its omillionichannel expertise. This will allow Alcatel’s customers to leverage cloud-based applications for managing multiple digital channels to their PBX to optimize the processing of all customer service requests. October 2019: Aspect Software announced the release of the next version of its flagship Cloud Contact Center as a Service system. The new version is an upgrade to its Aspect Via® platform and now includes enhancements and customer-oriented capabilities to the Workforce Optimization and Contact Center suites.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Europe Contact Center as a Service Market

