Parental Control Software Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The global parental control software market size is expected to hit USD 1,760.0 million by 2027 owing to the increasing influence of social media platforms on children and the growing adoption of online learning amongst students that will propel the demand for advanced parental control software globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, “Parental Control Software Market Share, Size & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operating System (Windows, Android, iOS, and Cross Platform and Multiplatform), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Application (Residential and Educational Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 797.3 million by 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Growing Impetus on Online Learning amid COVID-19 to Favor Parental Control Software Market Growth

The global pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of educational institutes. The government is still undecided on the commencement of schools and colleges. This is driving the demand for online learning modules as the students are receiving education lessons through online platforms such as Zoom and others. The growing adoption of online learning modules is expected to boost the adoption of parental control software in the forthcoming years.

Parental Control Software Market is a type of software that aids in monitoring the online content accessed by the children. It further aids in restricting access to the content that can affect the mental balance of the child by allowing the parents to filter desired content. Additionally, the software blocks and filters content, records activities, and limits their time online with complete access for parents to their browsing history and communication.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Parental Control Software Market:

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Qustodio SL (Barcelona, Spain)

Net Nanny (Content Watch Holdings, Inc.) (Berwyn, Utah, USA)

McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

Bark Technologies, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Google, LLC (California, United States)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Mobicip, LLC. (California, United States)

NETGEAR Inc. (California, United States)

T-Mobile USA, Inc.( Washington, United States)

SafeDNS, Inc.(Virginia, United States)

FamilyTime.( Tokyo, Japan)

AT&T Inc. (Texas, United States)

Salfeld Computer GmbH (Ostfildern, Germany)

Secucloud Network GmbH (Hamburg Germany)

Webroot Software, Inc. (Colorado, United States)

C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L. (Bucharest, Romania)

REVE Antivirus (Singapore)

Avast Software s.r.o. (Prague, Czechia)

What does the Report Include?

The Parental Control Software Market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the Parental Control Software Market growth in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Product Enhancement to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global parental control software market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on enhancing parental control software to cater to the growing demand from parents. In addition to this, the major companies operating within the market are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their presence in the highly competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

August 2019 – Content Watch Holdings, Inc announced the release of its updated mobile and desktop application for its parental control software, Net Nanny 10. The company constantly aims at providing software solutions to better the parental control application.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Parental Control Software Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Parental Control Software Market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Parental Control Software Market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Parental Control Software Market

