Cloud IT Service Management Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The global cloud IT service management market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 18.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) with cloud IT service management solutions across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Cloud IT Service Management Market Share, Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government & Public and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report observes that the market stood at USD 4.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

Increasing Focus on Developing Remote-Working Environment amid COVID-19 to Spur Demand

The global pandemic has led to shutdown of several industries and businesses across the globe. Major IT firms have advised their employees to work from home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. With several adjustments and changes required to maintain a smooth flow of working operations, there is a tremendous scope for development of advanced cloud-based ITSM software solutions. This is expected to favor market growth in the forthcoming years.

Cloud IT Service Management Market (ITSM) is a technological concept that enables the organizations and business processes to maximize their business value by adopting information technology services. The cloud based software services enable efficient planning, designing, operating, delivering, and controlling several IT aspects to cater to the customer demand.

Click here to get sample copy the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Cloud IT Service Management Market:

ServiceNow, Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, United States)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States)

CA Technologies (New York, United States)

BMC Software, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Atlassian Corporation PLC (Sydney, Australia)

Axios Systems PLC (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)

Ivanti (Heat Software USA, Inc.) (Utah, United States)

Cherwell Software, LLC (Colorado, United States)

Hornbill Corporate Limited (Ruislip, United Kingdom)

Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States)

Serviceaide, Inc. (California, United States)

Cherwell Software (Colorado, United States)

What does the Report Include?

The global market for cloud IT service management (ITSM) report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the Cloud IT Service Management Market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies. It further mentions the strategies adopted by them, such as to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the Cloud IT Service Management Market growth in the forthcoming years.

Get Customized Cloud IT Service Management Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

Table Of Content Cloud IT Service Management Market

1 Introduction

1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Methodology/Approach

1.3. Data Sources

2 Key Takeaways

3 Cloud IT Service Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

3.2. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

3.3. Impact of COVID-19

3.3.1. Short-term Impact

3.3.2. Long-term Impact

4 Competition Landscape

4.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4. Global Cloud IT Service Management Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

5 Key Cloud IT Service Management Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

6 Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Key Management

6.1.2. Headquarters etc.

6.2. Offerings/Business Segments

6.3. Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

6.3.1. Employee Size

6.3.2. Key Financials

6.3.2.1. Past and Current Revenue

6.3.2.2. Gross Margin

6.3.2.3. Geographical Share

6.3.2.4. Business Segment Share

6.4. Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The global cloud IT service management market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their cloud IT service management (ITSM) services portfolio and further boost their sales revenue. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, expansion of facility, and collaboration that will bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2020 – Freshworks Inc announces its partnership with Splashtop, a leading remote support solutions provider. The partnership is aimed at providing advanced remote support solutions for users adopting Freshworks software services.

Quick Buy – Cloud IT Service Management Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104281

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cloud IT Service Management Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Cloud IT Service Management Market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Cloud IT Service Management Market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cloud IT Service Management Market

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

High Speed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2028

Secure Flash Drive Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2028

Location Based Advertising Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2028

Programmable logic controller Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245