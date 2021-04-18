Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The Europe cloud managed networking market is set to gain momentum from the rising usage of multi-domain control, Wi-Fi 6, SD-WAN, and edge computing technologies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Share, Size & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software and Cloud Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the Europe cloud managed networking market size was USD 839.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,929.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Decline Growth Backed by Lay-offs in Private and Public Sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market for cloud managed networking in Europe positively during the first quarter of 2020. Network solutions experienced high demand during that particular period because of the slowdown of the IT industry. But, lay-offs in the private and public sector, currency depreciation, delay in supply chains, and oil price changes may decline growth of around 0.1% – 0.2% in the technology sector in Europe. We are delivering special research reports to help you gain more insights into the current situation.

A list of all the renowned cloud managed networking providers operating in Europe:

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) (California, United States)

NETGEAR, Inc. (California, United States)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

Prodec Networks (Twyford, Berkshire)

APSU, Inc. (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

Mindsight (Illinois, United States)

Total Communications, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

DynTek, Inc. (California, United States)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, United States)

CommScope, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

How Did We Create This Report?

We have conducted thorough primary and secondary research to gather details of various aspects of the Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market. We have also conducted interviews with key stakeholders, such as marketing managers, sales managers, product managers, and C-level executives to derive insights, namely, application pattern, average pricing, raw material supply & demand, and growth rate. Besides, we relied on reliable paid databases, relevant associations, investor presentations, industry journals, and annual reports to deliver our clients elaborate information about value and supply chain analysis, revenues, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches & Acquisitions to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for cloud managed networking in Europe houses a large number of companies that are mainly trying to gain a competitive edge by launching state-of-the-art solutions. Some of the others are focusing on the acquisition strategy to strengthen their positions. Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : CommScope introduced an AI-enabled network management as-a-service platform named RUCKUS Cloud to help managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises manage a converged wireless and wired network.

: CommScope introduced an AI-enabled network management as-a-service platform named RUCKUS Cloud to help managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises manage a converged wireless and wired network. November 2018: CommScope acquired ARRIS International plc worth USD 7.4 billion to accelerate profitable growth in Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market. It would also bring greater technology, employee talent, solutions, and additional values for providing better customer service.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market

