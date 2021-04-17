UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The UAE oil storage terminal market size is expected to reach USD 541.97 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing oil trade activities and the growing chemical sector that is likely to propel the demand for the UAE oil storage terminal. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Strategic Reserve and Commercial Reserve), By Tank Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Bullet Tank, and Spherical Tank), By Product (Diesel, Petrol, Aviation Fuel, Crude Oil, Kerosene, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 115.51 million in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Delayed Oil Gas Projects amid COVID-19 to Lead to Slow Growth

The lockdown announced by the UAE government has led to the suspension of several industrial activities in the country. Several oil & gas projects have been either stopped or postponed leading to a negative impact on the market. For instance, in March 2020, UAE’s Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC) reported that the impact of the coronavirus is likely to delay the production of its Mahani gas exploration project by a couple of months. Such instances may lead to slow growth before the UAE oil storage terminal market catches up during the forecast period.

An oil terminal is a type of facility that aids in the efficient storage of oil, petrochemical, and petroleum products. The growing demand for storage tanks in the UAE oil storage terminal category is experiencing significant demand due to the high demand for oil & gas products and several end-user industrial facilities.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Oil & Gas Trade Activities to Augment Growth

According to the data by the UAE Central Bank, the petroleum exports in the United Arab Emirates rose by over 13.9% to around USD 66.2 billion in 2019. A significant rise from the figures registered in 2017 that were USD 58.1 billion. The increasing oil & gas trade activities are expected to boost the demand for different fuel and storage tanks that will benefit the UAE oil storage terminal segment. The growing chemical industry is propelling the demand for storage tanks to aid in the distillation process across refineries that is expected to favor the UAE oil storage terminal market growth during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Players Focus on Facility Expansion to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The UAE oil storage terminal market is consolidated by major players such as Horizon Terminals, Royal Vopak, and VTTI, among others. These companies are striving to maintain a stronghold by focusing on expanding their facilities to cater to the growing demand in the UAE oil storage terminal category. Moreover, the growing adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies by other key players is expected to favor the market growth.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – Brooge Energy, a leading midstream UAE oil storage terminal and service provider, announced the pre-construction work for its Phase III oil storage terminals and refinery strategically situated outside the Strait of Hormuz, nearby to the Port of Fujairah. Moreover, the company reports that the work includes the Environmental Impact Assessment report and the commencement of the soil investigation. The storage facility is likely to be operational by late 2022 and will make Brooke Energy the largest UAE oil storage terminal service provider.

