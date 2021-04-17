Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market size is projected to reach USD 7.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in renewables in Asia Pacific will play a key role in fueling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cable Type {Medium Voltage [1kV–15kV, 15kV-36kV, 36kV-69kV] and High Voltage [69kV-230kV, 230kV-500kV, Above 500kV]} and Accessories Type {Cable Joints, Terminators, Connectors, Clamps, and Others}) By End-User (Utility, Oil & Gas, Mining, Renewables, Transportation, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Economic powerhouses in the Asia-Pacific region are pumping large sums of money towards building their renewables infrastructures and establishing clean energy systems. For example, according to the Institution of Energy Economies and Financial Analysis, India aims at investing USD 500 billion to create renewable energy generation capacity in the country by 2028. China, too, is accelerating its transition to renewables. A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) stated that the share of renewables in China’s energy mix will reach 16% by 2030, under the country’s current investment patterns and policies. Efficient medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) underground cables and accessories will be required to transmit energy generated by renewables in these mammoth countries, especially in their remote regions and villages. Thus, expanding share of renewables in Asia Pacific will benefit this Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market over the next few decades.

As per the report, the Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market value stood at USD 4.40 billion in 2019. The main highlights of the report include:

Cutting-edge research into the industry trends and outlook;

Unrivalled analysis of the market drivers and restraints;

Microscopic study of each and every market segment; and

Exhaustive examination of the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Report:

Restraining Factor

Contracting Energy Demand in Asia Pacific amid COVID-19 to Impede Market Growth

The Asia MV and HV underground cables and accessories market growth has hit a roadblock as the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a precipitous decline in the demand for energy in major Asian economies. Implementing strict lockdown measures at the beginning of the year, China experienced an unprecedented demand contraction of 6.5% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. Similarly, in Japan and South Korea, electricity demand dropped between 2.5% and 4.5% during the same period. In India, peak power demand in August slumped to 5.65%, despite partial easing of lockdown measures. Such sharp reduction in power demand has led to the inevitable delaying of planned energy projects and investments in Asia Pacific, which in turn will impede the growth of this market. China, for instance, announced in June 2020 that it will be putting its energy efficiency targets on hold because of the coronavirus.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Digital Power Solutions by Key Players to Energize the Market

One of the leading trends in the competitive landscape of this Asia Pacific MV and HV underground cables and accessories market is the development and launch of power solutions driven by digital technologies. The intent behind the introduction of these new-age solutions is to facilitate the transition of energy systems towards smart energy management, which also enables key players to diversify their portfolios and expand their market footprint.

Industry Developments:

August 2020: Prysmian Australia rolled out the first Voltserver System in Australia, which delivers a novel form of digital distribution, enabling the deployment of multiuse technology across long distances. The system also allows the cable that transmits the equipment’s power can to be installed within the telecommunication duct.

Prysmian Australia rolled out the first Voltserver System in Australia, which delivers a novel form of digital distribution, enabling the deployment of multiuse technology across long distances. The system also allows the cable that transmits the equipment’s power can to be installed within the telecommunication duct. July 2020: Taihan Electric Wire inked a deal with the UK’s National Grid to supply underground cables and accessories for the London Power Tunnels project. The contract has an estimated worth of 92.5 billion Korean Won and is the largest power grid project awarded to a Korean cable manufacturer.

