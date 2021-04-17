Oilfield Integrity Management Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The global oilfield integrity management market size is expected to reach USD 22.87 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing oil & gas exploration activities and the increasing adoption of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) that is likely to propel the demand for advanced oilfield integrity management solutions globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Oilfield Integrity Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Management Type (Monitoring System, Data Management, Corrosion Management, Planning, and Predictive Maintenance & Inspection), By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Onshore and Offshore Aerospace) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 13.87 billion in 2019.

Limited Financial Aid amid COVID-19 to Affect Market Growth

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for oil decreased to 29 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities has led to massive dip in the supply and demand of oil & gas applications. This is negatively affecting the Oilfield Integrity Management Market growth. Additionally, lack of financial aid and the shunted growth across transportation, commercial, and industrial sectors is likely to hinder the market growth in the near future. However, collective efforts are being implemented by government agencies and the companies to bring back the economy to normalcy that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Oilfield integrity management is primarily a type of service that enables automation of workflows that lead to improved productivity and reduced operating costs. Additionally, they aid in mitigating the risks associated with major oilfield operations.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Oilfield Integrity Management Market:

Baker Hughes Company (Texas, US)

Schlumberger Limited (Texas, US)

Halliburton (Texas, US)

John Wood Group PLC (Aberdeen, United Kingdom)

Aker Solutions (Fornebu, Norway)

SGS SA (Geneva, Switzerland)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (Texas, US)

TechnipFMC plc (London, United Kingdom)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, US)

Saipem (Milan, Italy)

Weatherford (Texas, US)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas, US)

What does the Report Include?

The report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the Oilfield Integrity Management Market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Contract Signing to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global Oilfield Integrity Management Market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on signing lucrative contracts to expand their oilfield integrity management software and services. Furthermore, other key players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, collaboration, and partnership that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

May 2020: Oceaneering International, Inc received an asset integrity contract from a major operator in Dubai, UAE. As per the contract, the company will provide fabric maintenance inspection services and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions in the Middle East.

